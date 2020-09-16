Hi Geekzone members,
Dave here from RackNerd, we are new to Geekzone and stoked to be part of the community.
We're running an exclusive promotion for Geekzone members.
You can get $60 dollars off below deal by clicking the link below or using the promo code. Valued at $88/yr, Geekzone members get it for $28/yr
Geekzone Deal - 2GB KVM VPS
3x vCPU Cores
55 GB SSD Cached RAID-10 Storage
2 GB RAM
2000GB Monthly Premium Bandwidth
1Gbps Public Network Port
Full Root Admin Access
1 Dedicated IPv4 Address
KVM / SolusVM Control Panel - Reboot, Reinstall, Manage rDNS, & much more
LOCATIONS: Los Angeles DC-02, San Jose, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, and New Jersey
https://my.racknerd.com/cart.php?a=add&pid=318&promocode=GEEKZONE$60OFF
Promo Code: GEEKZONE$60OFF
LIMITED QTY: 50
All prices are in USD.
Hareware Information
KVM VPS Nodes LA
– 2x Intel Xeon E5-2690
– 256 GB RAM
– 4x 4TB Enterprise HDD’s
– LSI Hardware RAID10 w/ SSD Caching
– Dual 1Gbps Uplinks
Other Locations
– 2x Intel Xeon E5-2680 V2
– 256 GB RAM
– 8x 2TB Enterprise SSD's
– LSI Hardware RAID10 w/ CacheVault
– Dual 1Gbps Uplinks
If you have any other specific requirements or would like to know more I'm more than happy to answer any questions you may have.
Dave
Racknerd.com