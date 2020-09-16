Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Exclusive Geekzone Deal - 2GB KVM VPS from RackNerd.com
RackNerd

16 posts

Geek

RackNerd

#275906 16-Sep-2020 12:30
Hi Geekzone members,

 

Dave here from RackNerd, we are new to Geekzone and stoked to be part of the community.

 

We're running an exclusive promotion for Geekzone members.

 

You can get $60 dollars off below deal by clicking the link below or using the promo code.  Valued at $88/yr, Geekzone members get it for $28/yr 

 

Geekzone Deal - 2GB KVM VPS

 

3x vCPU Cores
55 GB SSD Cached RAID-10 Storage
2 GB RAM
2000GB Monthly Premium Bandwidth
1Gbps Public Network Port
Full Root Admin Access
1 Dedicated IPv4 Address
KVM / SolusVM Control Panel - Reboot, Reinstall, Manage rDNS, & much more
LOCATIONS: Los Angeles DC-02, San Jose, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, and New Jersey

 

https://my.racknerd.com/cart.php?a=add&pid=318&promocode=GEEKZONE$60OFF
Promo Code: GEEKZONE$60OFF

 

LIMITED QTY: 50

 

All prices are in USD.

 

Hareware Information

 

KVM VPS Nodes LA

– 2x Intel Xeon E5-2690
– 256 GB RAM
– 4x 4TB Enterprise HDD’s
– LSI Hardware RAID10 w/ SSD Caching
– Dual 1Gbps Uplinks

 

Other Locations

 

– 2x Intel Xeon E5-2680 V2
– 256 GB RAM
– 8x 2TB Enterprise SSD's
– LSI Hardware RAID10 w/ CacheVault
– Dual 1Gbps Uplinks

 

 

 

If you have any other specific requirements or would like to know more I'm more than happy to answer any questions you may have.

 

Dave
Racknerd.com

muppet
2280 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2565884 16-Sep-2020 13:06
What's your policy on running a mailserver on your KVM hosts?

 

I can't find mention of it on your website.

 

Edit: It's also not clear - is this discount for the life of the plan or first year only?

 

Thanks!

 

- el muppo

