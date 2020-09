Just heard about this today, apparently a number of waste transfer stations run a sort of op-shop service where they sell still-good items that people take there, proceeds typically going to charity. An example is the one in West Auckland , they list:

Building Materials including wood, fencing, doors, windows, sinks, toilets and much more. Outdoor and camping barbecues, bicycles and bike parts Wide range of furniture including couches, shelving, bed frames, mattresses, chairs, tables and much more. Books ($1 each), clothes and shoes for women, men and children, jewellery, bed sheets and more.

Not affiliated with them, just seemed like an interesting place for bargain hunters.