2GB - AMD Ryzen Windows VPS with NVMe SSD (Exclusive Geekzone Windows KVM VPS PROMO)
#275942 17-Sep-2020 16:41
OK, great news!

 

We’ve just put together another amazing promotion for the community, in this case, it’s our Windows KVM VPS product line. What makes these special, is that these are also based in our Los Angeles location where speeds are highly desirable. If that’s not enough, we’ve heavily invested in our infrastructure. For these, we realize Windows KVM VPS are resource hungry so we’ve deployed these on brand new AMD Ryzen 9 3900x Processors (extremely powerful) alongside Enterprise Intel NVMe SSD. These are powerful and we’re quite confident you’ll be happy.

 

Check this deal out:

 

2GB - AMD Ryzen Windows VPS with NVMe SSD (Exclusive Geekzone Windows KVM VPS PROMO)

 


1x AMD Ryzen CPU Core
35 GB NVMe SSD Storage
2 GB DDR4 RAM
2000GB Monthly Premium Bandwidth
1Gbps Public Network Port
Full Administrator Access
Remote Desktop (RDP) Access
1 Dedicated IPv4 Address
KVM / SolusVM Control Panel - Reboot, Reinstall, Manage rDNS, & much more
LOCATION: Los Angeles

 


NORMALLY $43.77 if prepaid Quarterly

NOW Just $21/Quarterly  + INSTANT DEPLOYMENT

 

ORDER NOW https://my.racknerd.com/cart.php?a=add&pid=321&promocode=Geekzone50PLUSOFF

 

All prices are in USD.

  #2567030 17-Sep-2020 16:43
https://www.racknerd.com We're a real company, recently expanded our office space (see pictures here) https://www.racknerd.com/about

 

When building out our Windows VPS platform, we wanted to deliver an experience that is light years ahead. That means we didn’t cut any corners when building out our infrastructure, we rigorously tested and designed our Windows VPS IaaS offering exclusively with AMD Ryzen 3900X processors, featuring DDR4 RAM and enterprise-grade Intel NVMe drives. The performance of each Windows VPS is stunning.

 

Performance was a heavy emphasis when designing our new Windows VPS platform. When it comes to Windows VPS, we understand that consumers simply want an experience that is rapid, responsive, and highly available. As an illustrative example - in a soft-launch we ran, we’ve even had some users tell us that their Ryzen-powered Windows VPS with us with just 1 core outperforms their Windows VPS with another host that had 4 Intel Xeon Cores! This is thanks to our platform leveraging the unmatched performance of AMD Ryzen and Enterprise Intel NVMe SSD drives.

