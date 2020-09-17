OK, great news!
We’ve just put together another amazing promotion for the community, in this case, it’s our Windows KVM VPS product line. What makes these special, is that these are also based in our Los Angeles location where speeds are highly desirable. If that’s not enough, we’ve heavily invested in our infrastructure. For these, we realize Windows KVM VPS are resource hungry so we’ve deployed these on brand new AMD Ryzen 9 3900x Processors (extremely powerful) alongside Enterprise Intel NVMe SSD. These are powerful and we’re quite confident you’ll be happy.
Check this deal out:
2GB - AMD Ryzen Windows VPS with NVMe SSD (Exclusive Geekzone Windows KVM VPS PROMO)
1x AMD Ryzen CPU Core
35 GB NVMe SSD Storage
2 GB DDR4 RAM
2000GB Monthly Premium Bandwidth
1Gbps Public Network Port
Full Administrator Access
Remote Desktop (RDP) Access
1 Dedicated IPv4 Address
KVM / SolusVM Control Panel - Reboot, Reinstall, Manage rDNS, & much more
LOCATION: Los Angeles
NORMALLY $43.77 if prepaid Quarterly
NOW Just $21/Quarterly + INSTANT DEPLOYMENT
ORDER NOW https://my.racknerd.com/cart.php?a=add&pid=321&promocode=Geekzone50PLUSOFF
All prices are in USD.