From today:

Join TheMarket Club today, and it’s on us. Plus, get free shipping on millions of eligible items. If you’re a fan of online shopping but not the delivery fees, you’ll love this exclusive membership offer, thanks to Vodafone Rewards!

When you join TheMarket Club not only will you save $5.99 a month in membership fees, you’ll also enjoy these fantastic benefits:

Free shipping on eligible items when you spend $45 or more

Exclusive offers and promotions

Priority customer service

To get you started, you’ll also receive a $20 voucher to use on your next purchase!