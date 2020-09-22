Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsBargains and DealsTheMarket Club membership for Vodafone users
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
68410 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#277027 22-Sep-2020 14:18
Send private message quote this post

From today:

 

 

Join TheMarket Club today, and it’s on us. Plus, get free shipping on millions of eligible items. If you’re a fan of online shopping but not the delivery fees, you’ll love this exclusive membership offer, thanks to Vodafone Rewards!

 

When you join TheMarket Club not only will you save $5.99 a month in membership fees, you’ll also enjoy these fantastic benefits:

 

Free shipping on eligible items when you spend $45 or more

 

Exclusive offers and promotions

 

Priority customer service

 

To get you started, you’ll also receive a $20 voucher to use on your next purchase!

 

 

You have to login to My Vodafone and go to the rewards page. This is available to all broadband, on account and prepay customers. TheMarket Club subscription currently retails at $59pp/year (or $5.99/month).




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure

Create new topic
antoniosk
2051 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2572113 22-Sep-2020 14:52
Send private message quote this post

The email address I use for TheMarket and for MyVodafone are different.

 

 

 

Flow stops.

 

 




________

 

Antoniosk

 

Click to see full size

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
68410 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2572123 22-Sep-2020 15:03
Send private message quote this post

antoniosk:

 

The email address I use for TheMarket and for MyVodafone are different.

 

Flow stops.

 

 

I registered at TheMarket with one email address (my Gmail one) and following the flow a page asked what's your MyVodafone login email - which is on my personal domain. It accepted and continued ok.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure

Create new topic




News »

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.