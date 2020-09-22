From today:
Join TheMarket Club today, and it’s on us. Plus, get free shipping on millions of eligible items. If you’re a fan of online shopping but not the delivery fees, you’ll love this exclusive membership offer, thanks to Vodafone Rewards!
When you join TheMarket Club not only will you save $5.99 a month in membership fees, you’ll also enjoy these fantastic benefits:
Free shipping on eligible items when you spend $45 or more
Exclusive offers and promotions
Priority customer service
To get you started, you’ll also receive a $20 voucher to use on your next purchase!
You have to login to My Vodafone and go to the rewards page. This is available to all broadband, on account and prepay customers. TheMarket Club subscription currently retails at $59pp/year (or $5.99/month).