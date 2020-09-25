Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GoPro Clearance Sale @ Smiths City
Wakrak

#277091 25-Sep-2020 09:24
A variety of items on sale. Examples;
Jaws flex clamp mount $17
Shorty (mini extension pole + tripod) $17 ($69+ JB Hi-Fi, PB Tech, Noel Leeming)
El Grande extension pole $17

 

Can do click & collect or $6 delivery.

tripp
  #2574044 25-Sep-2020 09:39
Cheers, got 4 items for under the price of 1 :)

 

The travel kit was only like $17 when Noels etc has it for 109.99.  Did notice however that after my order the travel kit has dropped off there website.

 

 

 

 

Wakrak

  #2574063 25-Sep-2020 09:57
Cheers, got 4 items for under the price of 1 :)

 

The travel kit was only like $17 when Noels etc has it for 109.99.  Did notice however that after my order the travel kit has dropped off there website.

 

 

Someone over at Cheapies reckons it was a pricing error, so hopefully they honour your purchase. 
The last two weeks, Smiths City have mistakenly listed these Panasonic 4 pack batteries for $0. Both times I've added 10 packs to my cart with $10 delivery to see what happens. Cancelled both times 😄
 

 

 

