4 weeks free premium digital subscription to the NZ Herald. When the 4 weeks are up you can stay on for $1/week for 12 weeks before it goes back to regular pricing ($5/week).

Payment schedule: NZ$0.00 for the first 4 weeks, then NZ$1.00 per week for 12 weeks, then NZ$5.00 per week. Billed every 4 weeks

All prices include GST (or other applicable VAT or sales tax within the purchaser's jurisdiction)



Please note: Digital subscriptions renew automatically.

*A credit card is needed and a $1 authorisation charge is placed, though not actually processed. If you don't want the $1/12 weeks deal remember to cancel at the end of your 4 week free subscription.