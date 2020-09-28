Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
4 Weeks Free NZ Herald Premium Digital Subscription (Last day of deal)
Wakrak

#277140 28-Sep-2020 14:17
Thanks to Antoniaclare @ Cheapies for this deal.

 

Link to deal

 

Rest of this post is C&P from Antonia and the email I received; 

 

4 weeks free premium digital subscription to the NZ Herald. When the 4 weeks are up you can stay on for $1/week for 12 weeks before it goes back to regular pricing ($5/week). 

 

Payment schedule: NZ$0.00 for the first 4 weeks, then NZ$1.00 per week for 12 weeks, then NZ$5.00 per week. Billed every 4 weeks
Total: $0 NZD
All prices include GST (or other applicable VAT or sales tax within the purchaser's jurisdiction)

Please note: Digital subscriptions renew automatically. 

 

*A credit card is needed and a $1 authorisation charge is placed, though not actually processed. If you don't want the $1/12 weeks deal remember to cancel at the end of your 4 week free subscription.

gehenna
  #2575367 28-Sep-2020 14:19
Buying access to the Herald feels like the equivalent of voluntarily closing the door on my hand over and over.  

wellygary
  #2575368 28-Sep-2020 14:20
Yeah, but if this deal takes off the Herald paywall is gonna be very porous indeed....

 

"New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced New Zealand secondary, intermediate and primary school pupils and their teachers will be given free classroom access to the NZ Herald’s Premium digital news subscription service"

 

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/BU2009/S00384/kiwi-school-pupils-to-get-free-access-to-nz-herald-premium.htm

 

 

 
 
 
 


EcosseTech
  #2575376 28-Sep-2020 14:35
gehenna:

 

Buying access to the Herald feels like the equivalent of voluntarily closing the door on my hand over and over.  

 

 

 

 

It's like walking into a room with the lights already on and flipping the switch out of habbit...

Wakrak

  #2575378 28-Sep-2020 14:36
gehenna:

 

Buying access to the Herald feels like the equivalent of voluntarily closing the door on my hand over and over.  

 

 

Every time your subscription renews, switch hands. Yeah feels weird though.  Like having to pay to watch a particular YouTube video on the home page. 

 

wellygary:

 

Yeah, but if this deal takes off the Herald paywall is gonna be very porous indeed....

 

 

Imagine if they included university staff/students as well. 

