Hi,

I just wanted to share my experience of buying these 16TB drives from Amazon. I bought these Seagate 16TB external drives at the beginning of the month (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B088S9PWNM/ currently 21% off).

It took about 2 weeks to deliver via DHL and the price per drive came to NZD $565 per external disk including shipping, customs duty, gst etc... which is much cheaper than what i could see on Pricespy.

The packaging looked a little rough on the outside:



but the retail packaging inside the box were fine. (The main reason i bought these instead of the the EXOS 16TB internal drives which were even cheaper than these ones):

I used CrystalDiskInfo and checked inside and they were Seagate EXOS 16 TB drives



Warranty wise i think it is 1 year since i bought it from US but personally i am shucking these so less relevant to me (since i think the warranty is void if i open the case?) though I have spent the past week running badblocks and fio to check the drives before shucking and all of them are fine (which was a relief).

But yeah, just wanted to share this potential option for people to consider!

Cheers