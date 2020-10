Bunnings appear to have two almost identical cordless lawn mowers at the moment:

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ryobi-18v-one-33cm-4-0ah-lawn-mower-kit_p0067145 for $349

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ryobi-one-18v-4-0ah-lawn-mower-kit_p3381291 for $449

I can't see what the additional 100 dollars is really for.... please tell me what I'm missing?