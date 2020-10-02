Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cheap removable storage at Noel Leeming
floydbloke

#277230 2-Oct-2020 14:52
SanDisk 128GB uSD for $28

 

SanDisk Cruzer 128GB USB $28

 

Also available on TheMarket at those prices.  If you've still got your $20 sign-up discount code that came from Vodafone that's a lot of removable storage for $36.




freitasm
  #2578139 2-Oct-2020 14:59
Also, if you got the Vodafone TheMarket club you save $6 shipping.




 

 

