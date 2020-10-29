Hi All,

Dave here from RackNerd to celebrate Chinese New Year we have release these deals early specifically for Geekzone so go get em.

Any questions feel free to ask and enjoy! All prices in USD

LA Location Deals: Great connectivity to New Zealand 💯

3GB KVM VPS Special (11.11 Promo)🙌

3x vCPU Cores

55 GB SSD Cached RAID-10 Storage

3 GB RAM

8000GB Monthly Premium Bandwidth

1Gbps Public Network Port

Full Root Admin Access

1 Dedicated IPv4 Address

KVM / SolusVM Control Panel - Reboot, Reinstall, Manage rDNS, & much more

LOCATION: Los Angeles DC-02, San Jose, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, New Jersey, New York, Atlanta, or Ashburn

JUST $27.98/YEAR - WOW!!

https://bit.ly/3jGRbIa

4GB KVM VPS Special (11.11 Promo)🙌

3x vCPU Cores

80 GB SSD Cached RAID-10 Storage

4 GB RAM

9000GB Monthly Premium Bandwidth

1Gbps Public Network Port

Full Root Admin Access

1 Dedicated IPv4 Address

KVM / SolusVM Control Panel - Reboot, Reinstall, Manage rDNS, & much more

LOCATION: Los Angeles DC-02, San Jose, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, New Jersey, New York, Atlanta, or Ashburn

JUST $35.98/YEAR - WOW!!

https://bit.ly/2TxARie

Windows 3GB VPS (11.11 Promo)🙌

2x AMD Ryzen CPU Cores

35 GB NVMe SSD Storage

3 GB DDR4 RAM

3000GB Monthly Premium Bandwidth

1Gbps Public Network Port

Full Administrator Access

Remote Desktop (RDP) Access

1 Dedicated IPv4 Address

KVM / SolusVM Control Panel - Reboot, Reinstall, Manage rDNS, & much more

LOCATION Los Angeles DC-02

JUST $78.88/Year!

https://bit.ly/35GH7di

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alternative Locations

1GB KVM VPS Special (11.11 Promo)🙌

1x vCPU Core

17 GB PURE SSD RAID-10 Storage

1 GB RAM

3000GB Monthly Premium Bandwidth

1Gbps Public Network Port

Full Root Admin Access

1 Dedicated IPv4 Address

KVM / SolusVM Control Panel - Reboot, Reinstall, Manage rDNS, & much more

LOCATION: San Jose, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, New Jersey, New York, Atlanta, or Ashburn

JUST $9.98/YEAR - WOW!!

https://bit.ly/3jGRyT4

2GB KVM VPS Special (11.11 Promo)

2x vCPU Cores

35 GB PURE SSD RAID-10 Storage

2 GB RAM

5000GB Monthly Premium Bandwidth

1Gbps Public Network Port

Full Root Admin Access

1 Dedicated IPv4 Address

KVM / SolusVM Control Panel - Reboot, Reinstall, Manage rDNS, & much more

LOCATION: San Jose, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, New Jersey, New York, Atlanta, or Ashburn

JUST $15.58/YEAR - WOW!!

https://bit.ly/3e8S0Z3