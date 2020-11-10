Use code NZ10 at checkout.

Terms and Conditions

Amazon.com customers shipping their order to New Zealand can enjoy US $10 off on purchase price of eligible products with a minimum spend of US $60 in a single transaction. Offer valid from 7:00 AM NZDT on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. To redeem the Offer, select one or more Eligible Products to meet the minimum spend, add to cart, enter the applicable promotion code “NZ10” at checkout and make your payment. This is a limited time offer subject to availability. Offer only applies to orders on www.amazon.com with a minimum spend of US $60.00 (or its local currency equivalent) in a single transaction, shipped at the same speed to a single address in New Zealand. Taxes, shipping, handling and customs fees, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining the minimum purchase amount. Offer only applies to physical products and does not apply to purchases of digital content, Kindle devices and accessories, and gift cards. Offer is limited to one per customer account and is only for Amazon customers who are shipping their purchase to New Zealand. The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is onetime US $10.00 discount. Savings from the promotion discount will be reflected on the final checkout page on qualifying orders. If any of the products related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies. The offer is non-transferable, non–exchangeable, not redeemable for cash and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. The Offer will be void in case the applicable laws or regulations determine its invalidation. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the promotion at any time



There's also a Storage sale on as part of Amazons Today's Deals. Though not the cheapest price ever for the below SSD, still rather decent.

Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5" SSD Link to storage sale

NZD $137.09 + $12.25 (shipping & handling) + $20.16 GST - $14.90 coupon = $154.60