Jaxson

7468 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#280048 24-Nov-2020 09:55
Hi all,

Just thought it would be handy to collate any Black Friday deals spotted in one place.


Read recently this is now bigger in NZ than Boxing Day was, so hopefully some good deals pop up this year.

Handsomedan
4644 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2609644 24-Nov-2020 09:57
It's like Black "everyday" this year...weeks of "pre-Black Friday" deals...

 

 

 

Will be interesting to see whether we have any better deals than have been presented already...




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1433 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2609649 24-Nov-2020 10:05
Not to mention the lack of supply around a lot of FMCGs at the moment will mean they won't need to incentivize as much to try and move them.

 

I'll honestly be happy if my Xbox that I paid RRP for turns up before the end of the year.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2609687 24-Nov-2020 11:01
I'm waiting ...




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



Jiriteach
723 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2609693 24-Nov-2020 11:03
Apple is doing up to $240 gift cards when you buy eligible products from 27 to 30 November. Pretty decent if you were considering some of the new products. They rarely offer any discounts.

gmball
532 posts

Ultimate Geek


#2609695 24-Nov-2020 11:06
I see Briscoes is having a sale, better hurry dont want to miss out...

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1433 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2609705 24-Nov-2020 11:25
Smiths City is "clearing out" the 65" GZ1000 for $3798. Not the cheapest by far, but a reasonable price for a good OLED TV given the current market.

Kookoo
550 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2609709 24-Nov-2020 11:37
gmball:

 

I see Briscoes is having a sale, better hurry dont want to miss out...

 

 

There's a sale at Penneys!




Hello, Ground!



Handsomedan
4644 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2609716 24-Nov-2020 11:58
gmball:

 

I see Briscoes is having a sale, better hurry dont want to miss out...

 

 

Is that their famous, "We haven't had a sale this hour" sale? 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Jaxson

7468 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2609774 24-Nov-2020 13:37
Sony WH-1000XM4 
$388 at Harvey Norman

 

WH1000XM4B and white options.

chewster
127 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2609806 24-Nov-2020 14:24
There's are some BF week sales at my work
 
Thin Lizzy - 50% off most single items (cosmetics etc)
TV Shop - up to 50% off, the classic "as seen on tv" products




If my post helped you, consider my referrals (: Sharesies $5 referral code, Skinny 4GB buddy code, Contact Energy $100 promo code

networkn
27207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2609807 24-Nov-2020 14:25
Jaxson:

 

Sony WH-1000XM4 
$388 at Harvey Norman

 

WH1000XM4B and white options.

 

 

Sigh, I really don't need the temptation.

 

 

Stu1
1029 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2609823 24-Nov-2020 14:34
I was rapped Sonos 70 bucks off an SL or one , 247 from jb price matched at new bolds. Sonos sale until 1st December

https://www.sonos.com/en-nz/shop/promotional-offers

https://www.sonos.com/en-nz/shop/promotional-offers

Handsomedan
4644 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2609848 24-Nov-2020 15:01
https://www.evocycles.co.nz/ have some Black Friday deals, but I am not sure that any of them are better than what you can get if you shop around...




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Jaxson

7468 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2609851 24-Nov-2020 15:03
networkn:

 

Jaxson:

 

Sony WH-1000XM4 

 

 

Sigh, I really don't need the temptation.

 

 

 

 

Just think of all that air travel we'll be doing though.

Jaxson

7468 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2609867 24-Nov-2020 15:29
GoPro Hero 9 Black down to $639 in a few specialty stores

 

$669 if you want a subscription service for 1 year added in at GoPro direct themselves.

