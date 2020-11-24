Hi all,
Just thought it would be handy to collate any Black Friday deals spotted in one place.
Read recently this is now bigger in NZ than Boxing Day was, so hopefully some good deals pop up this year.
It's like Black "everyday" this year...weeks of "pre-Black Friday" deals...
Will be interesting to see whether we have any better deals than have been presented already...
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Not to mention the lack of supply around a lot of FMCGs at the moment will mean they won't need to incentivize as much to try and move them.
I'll honestly be happy if my Xbox that I paid RRP for turns up before the end of the year.
I'm waiting ...
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
I see Briscoes is having a sale, better hurry dont want to miss out...
Smiths City is "clearing out" the 65" GZ1000 for $3798. Not the cheapest by far, but a reasonable price for a good OLED TV given the current market.
gmball:
Is that their famous, "We haven't had a sale this hour" sale?
Sony WH-1000XM4
$388 at Harvey Norman
WH1000XM4B and white options.
There's are some BF week sales at my work
Thin Lizzy - 50% off most single items (cosmetics etc)
TV Shop - up to 50% off, the classic "as seen on tv" products
Jaxson:
Sony WH-1000XM4
$388 at Harvey Norman
WH1000XM4B and white options.
Sigh, I really don't need the temptation.
https://www.evocycles.co.nz/ have some Black Friday deals, but I am not sure that any of them are better than what you can get if you shop around...
networkn:
Jaxson:
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sigh, I really don't need the temptation.
Just think of all that air travel we'll be doing though.