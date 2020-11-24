Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Intel NUC8i7BEH $530NZ delivered from BHs
tukapa1

577 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280064 24-Nov-2020 21:25
As above

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1437353-REG/intel_boxnuc8i7beh1_nuc_kit_nuc8i7beh.html

$849 at Computer Lounge.

MaxineN
1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2610088 24-Nov-2020 22:16
The i3 costs 583.95NZD(if prepayed, if not you shave a hundred bucks) through BH. How are you getting it so low? Are you just prepaying taxes and duties or not?




Nate001
524 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2610551 25-Nov-2020 14:26
MaxineN:

 

The i3 costs 583.95NZD(if prepayed, if not you shave a hundred bucks) through BH. How are you getting it so low? Are you just prepaying taxes and duties or not?

 

 

Its listed as $339 USD + shipping to NZ. (~530 NZD) You don't need to prepay taxes + duties as its below $1000 and it does not appear the merchant is paying GST on your behalf.

