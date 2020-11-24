MaxineN: The i3 costs 583.95NZD(if prepayed, if not you shave a hundred bucks) through BH. How are you getting it so low? Are you just prepaying taxes and duties or not?

Its listed as $339 USD + shipping to NZ. (~530 NZD) You don't need to prepay taxes + duties as its below $1000 and it does not appear the merchant is paying GST on your behalf.