One of our suppliers is clearing out 8th Gen i5 NUCs, and included in their newsletter is a basic benchmark showing the 8th gen one notably outperforms the 10th gen.

CPU specs side by side... https://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare/Intel-i5-8259U-vs-Intel-i5-10210U/3299vs3542

If anyone is interested, keep an eye out for sharp pricing on part NUC8i5BEH4 in the next few days, or ask your friendly local computer store what sort of price they can do for you. Recommended retail is $999 including GST, but if you ask nicely you might get one for approximately 1/3 off that.

The same distributor has an assembled 8Gb + 256Gb kit, leaving one RAM slot free and the 2.5" drive bay free for more storage.