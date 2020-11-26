Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
8th Gen NUC clearance.... newer is not always better
Dynamic

#280103 26-Nov-2020 15:31
One of our suppliers is clearing out 8th Gen i5 NUCs, and included in their newsletter is a basic benchmark showing the 8th gen one notably outperforms the 10th gen.

 

CPU specs side by side...  https://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare/Intel-i5-8259U-vs-Intel-i5-10210U/3299vs3542

 

If anyone is interested, keep an eye out for sharp pricing on part NUC8i5BEH4 in the next few days, or ask your friendly local computer store what sort of price they can do for you.  Recommended retail is $999 including GST, but if you ask nicely you might get one for approximately 1/3 off that.

 

The same distributor has an assembled 8Gb + 256Gb kit, leaving one RAM slot free and the 2.5" drive bay free for more storage.




mentalinc
  #2611272 26-Nov-2020 15:49
PBtech has them for 573, and seem to be that price normally... which is 1/3 off...

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BPCINT86520/Intel-NUC-BEAN-CANYON-NUC8i5BEH4-Barebone-i5-8259U

 

 




Dynamic

  #2611273 26-Nov-2020 15:52
Thank you.... I didn't spot that when I checked PriceSpy, which had prices of $800 or more.  Their price *may* already be reflecting the clearance price.




MurrayM
  #2611276 26-Nov-2020 15:53
RRP is $999?

 

Is this the same model that PB Tech is currently selling for $586.99 (inc GST)? https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BPCINT86520/Intel-NUC-BEAN-CANYON-NUC8i5BEH4-Barebone-i5-8259U

 

I bought mine for $642 back in January 2019 to use as a Linux workstation and I've been very impressed with it

 

Edit: Dang! @mentalinc beat me while I was composing my reply.



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2611286 26-Nov-2020 16:37
The other thing to keep an eye out for is the Lenovo Tiny's which you can often find very cheaply ex-lease because many large businesses use them. These are very powerful little computers and I use them here (one is a Plex server which handles multiple transcoding streams and the other one runs a bunch of Docker containers).




MaxineN
  #2611290 26-Nov-2020 16:41
michaelmurfy:

 

The other thing to keep an eye out for is the Lenovo Tiny's which you can often find very cheaply ex-lease because many large businesses use them. These are very powerful little computers and I use them here (one is a Plex server which handles multiple transcoding streams and the other one runs a bunch of Docker containers).

 

 

Are you able to point me in the direction of finding one? Would love to replace my EVER aging AMD APU based laptop (also from Lenovo, it's a G50-45, don't ask why it's my current home server) for yes Plex and SMB. Bonus points if it has a LP expansion slot.




Oblivian
  #2611293 26-Nov-2020 16:48
michaelmurfy:

 

The other thing to keep an eye out for is the Lenovo Tiny's which you can often find very cheaply ex-lease because many large businesses use them. These are very powerful little computers and I use them here (one is a Plex server which handles multiple transcoding streams and the other one runs a bunch of Docker containers).

 

 

M72e?

 

Got 2 3261 series i5 from a refresh cycle myself. Running W10 fine with the normal not-so-smart smart-tv replacement apps

Dynamic

  #2611296 26-Nov-2020 16:55
MaxineN:

 

michaelmurfy:

 

The other thing to keep an eye out for is the Lenovo Tiny's which you can often find very cheaply ex-lease because many large businesses use them. These are very powerful little computers and I use them here (one is a Plex server which handles multiple transcoding streams and the other one runs a bunch of Docker containers).

 

Are you able to point me in the direction of finding one? Would love to replace my EVER aging AMD APU based laptop (also from Lenovo, it's a G50-45, don't ask why it's my current home server) for yes Plex and SMB. Bonus points if it has a LP expansion slot.

 

The Tiny machines don't have PCIe expansion slots for graphics cards, etc.  You get RAM slots and SSD slots and that's it (plus a Mini PCIe slot for a WiFi card).

 

I have a number of HP Elite 8300 machines with 3rd gen i5 processors in them which have LP PCIe slots for a graphics card if the onboard graphics is not enough for you.  $40 with 4Gb and no drive, or $60 with 250Gb HDD an Win10 installed and activated, plus freight.  Drive and RAM upgrades available, too.




MaxineN
  #2611302 26-Nov-2020 17:16
Dynamic:

 

The Tiny machines don't have PCIe expansion slots for graphics cards, etc.  You get RAM slots and SSD slots and that's it (plus a Mini PCIe slot for a WiFi card).

 

I have a number of HP Elite 8300 machines with 3rd gen i5 processors in them which have LP PCIe slots for a graphics card if the onboard graphics is not enough for you.  $40 with 4Gb and no drive, or $60 with 250Gb HDD an Win10 installed and activated, plus freight.  Drive and RAM upgrades available, too.

 

 

dGPU not required as I'm not trying to do multiple streams. Was more thinking of an extra NIC. USB 3.0 matters too. 

 

 




JessieB
  #2611309 26-Nov-2020 17:35
I have been running a NUC 8i5 as a HTPC Hackintosh for a while now - just upgraded to Big Sur. Was thinking of selling it for one of the new M1 Mac Minis, but the second-hand price of the NUC has dropped so much, I am finding it hard to justify. Also the NUC has 1TB NVME and a 2TB spinning disk - can't get that in these new Minis. Oh well.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2611394 26-Nov-2020 20:13
Dynamic:

 

I have a number of HP Elite 8300 machines with 3rd gen i5 processors in them which have LP PCIe slots for a graphics card if the onboard graphics is not enough for you.  $40 with 4Gb and no drive, or $60 with 250Gb HDD an Win10 installed and activated, plus freight.  Drive and RAM upgrades available, too.

 

 

I wouldn't mind some of those. How many do you have?

 

 




