I have had the basic ring doorbell for several years now. I'd have to see what the new 2020 base model offers over our existing one.

I run it on battery and get a very good life out of it.

App has come under criticism for being slack security and listening in etc, but it's provided 2 factor authentication for a while now.

Have it tied to the basic Amazon Echo Show 5 alexa device and run the app on phones.

You have to pay to a subscription service to record your video and it's per device too, so if I add another one (perhaps an indoor or rear section camera) I may not get it recorded.

You can view any camera at any time in real time, but only those devices on the subscription service are recorded.

t's about $30 a year from memory, which was fine for us as we get a lot of work parcels delivered to our front door step with authorities to leave signed with the major courier companies.