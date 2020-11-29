Just posting because I know a few people are after these.

I just noticed the Chromecast Audio is on The Market for $39.99 - https://themarket.com/nz/p/chromecast-audio-wifi-streaming-to-audio-player/4969-AACAAKTC0

If you have a Marketclub subscription and add $45 worth of products to your cart you qualify for free shipping. On top of this if you add the "Cyber10" code you get 10% off.

This means the Chromecast Audio is $35.99 currently (not taking in account any potential shipping charges).

For new customers you're also welcome to use my referral also - I'm only doing this so you can save $20 off purchases over $99, I personally never actually get around to using the $20 they give me.