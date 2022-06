Available from the 1st to the 24th of December.

1) Go to https://www.24daysofflybuys.co.nz/

2) Scroll down and reveal the prize of the day (you go into the draw to win this if you collect Fly Buys that day)

3) "Plus, be in to win up to 50 bonus Flybuys now" - click 'Play Now' - enter your details

4) Scratch away and see if you've won.

- I've done this every available day so far and have won 10 bonus points. Will go well with the weekly 10-30 points I get from doing Fly Buys surveys.