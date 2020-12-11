Credit to this guy at Cheapies: Google Nest Hub Max Refurb $169.99 + Shipping @ 1 Day (cheapies.nz)
Direct link: Shop Google Nest Hub Max Charcoal (1-day.co.nz)
BOOSTXMAS10 this voucher got another $17 off for me!
Before you buy any refurb devices from 1Day. Read this thread from the other day https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=280202
Well the units turned up and look in good nick, but with third party power supplies. I was fairly impressed. Then I got this email from 1-day:
Thank you for your recent order of the Google Nest Hub Max Charcoal Refurb
We are aware of an issue recently where these have been dispatched with an incorrect charger.
If you have received the incorrect charger, please note our supplier is currently working on getting the correct chargers to be dispatched direct to customers with urgency.
We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused you and really appreciate your understanding while we work through having your order corrected.
If you have any further queries, please do not hesitate to reply to this email or use our Live Chat service between the hours of 8am - 9pm Monday - Friday and 8am – 6pm Saturday - Sunday.
Kind regards,
1-day Customer Care | www.1-day.co.nz
And yep - the power supplies do not fit. Awesome.
CokemonZ:
Same here. Not holding out of delivery of a new power supply before Christmas...
Thats a pretty good price.
Whats up with the wrong charger , Is it an incorrect voltage and or fit ??
Just curious.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
Do not buy off 1day!
The black plastic barrel surround is too large and won't fit.
With a bit of fiddling I kinda got it in, but breathing on it made the connection drop. It could be whittled away with a knife, but really?
Yep me to I actually did the whole rma and sent back to them only to then see the email about wrong charger
wonder how long this will take to sort out
then seeing the thread
1 day are crossed of my shopping list
Thats pretty frustrating - At this price I wouldn't send it back, I can't imagine they will have more stock.
Have just chatted with 1-Days live support and there is no update available as yet on when the correct chargers will be sent, they are "still working on it" and an update will be provided via email when they know...
I'm sure I've got a box of chargers somewhere that might have one that fits...
So what is yours/anyone elses plan?
They are stalling and not sending emails when they say they will.
I have found adaptors which should fir from jaycar and surplustronics, thinking about asking them to refund me the difference at about $35 each.
Mine fitted in once I gave it a slight push and the unit has been working fine. Has anyone got Zoom calls working on it, or is that not available for our region yet? I've linked my Zoom account in the home app but the option doesn't appear on the hub max yet.
I have tried that, it basically doesn't fit. When I jam it in it barely connects then a breath of air will cause it to lose power.
Probably a slight variation in the barrel sizes - I could see the tech having their power supply fitting and then not checking the rest. Re the Zoom thing, it looks like you also have to enable preview firmware updates, which I have now done.