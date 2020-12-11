Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Refurb Google Nest hub max $169.99 at 1-day
CokemonZ

803 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280379 11-Dec-2020 11:08
Credit to this guy at Cheapies: Google Nest Hub Max Refurb $169.99 + Shipping @ 1 Day (cheapies.nz)

 

Direct link: Shop Google Nest Hub Max Charcoal (1-day.co.nz)

gnfb
2162 posts

Uber Geek


  #2620160 11-Dec-2020 15:26
BOOSTXMAS10 this voucher got another $17 off for me!




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

Email Me

Nate001
525 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2620194 11-Dec-2020 16:03
Before you buy any refurb devices from 1Day. Read this thread from the other day https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=280202

CokemonZ

803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2622165 15-Dec-2020 16:36
Well the units turned up and look in good nick, but with third party power supplies. I was fairly impressed. Then I got this email from 1-day:

 

 

 

Thank you for your recent order of the Google Nest Hub Max Charcoal Refurb

 

 

 

We are aware of an issue recently where these have been dispatched with an incorrect charger.

 

 

 

If you have received the incorrect charger, please note our supplier is currently working on getting the correct chargers to be dispatched direct to customers with urgency.

 

 

 

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused you and really appreciate your understanding while we work through having your order corrected.

 

If you have any further queries, please do not hesitate to reply to this email or use our Live Chat service between the hours of 8am - 9pm Monday - Friday and 8am – 6pm Saturday - Sunday.

 

Kind regards,

 

 

 

1-day Customer Care | www.1-day.co.nz

 

 

 

And yep - the power supplies do not fit. Awesome.



kingjj
Baby Get Shaky!
1725 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2622225 15-Dec-2020 20:20
Same here. Not holding out of delivery of a new power supply before Christmas...

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2622267 15-Dec-2020 22:47
Thats a pretty good price.

 

Whats up with the wrong charger , Is it an incorrect voltage and or fit ??

 

Just curious.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Linux
8990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2622270 15-Dec-2020 22:54
Do not buy off 1day!

old3eyes
8834 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2622288 16-Dec-2020 07:45
Linux:

Do not buy off 1day!



Why not? I've bought a few things of them over the years with no problems. Mostly non electronics but bought a Chromecast Ultra last year and no problems. Don't think I'd buy a phone from them.




Regards,

Old3eyes



CokemonZ

803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2622310 16-Dec-2020 09:09
JaseNZ:

 

Thats a pretty good price.

 

Whats up with the wrong charger , Is it an incorrect voltage and or fit ??

 

Just curious.

 

 

 

 

The black plastic barrel surround is too large and won't fit.

 

With a bit of fiddling I kinda got it in, but breathing on it made the connection drop. It could be whittled away with a knife, but really?

 

Click to see full size

gnfb
2162 posts

Uber Geek


  #2622652 16-Dec-2020 12:21
Yep me to I actually did the whole rma and sent back to them only to then see the email about wrong charger

 

wonder how long this will take to sort out

 

then seeing the thread

 

1 day are crossed of my shopping list

 

 

 

 




CokemonZ

803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2622714 16-Dec-2020 13:36
gnfb:

 

Yep me to I actually did the whole rma and sent back to them only to then see the email about wrong charger

 

wonder how long this will take to sort out

 

then seeing the thread

 

1 day are crossed of my shopping list

 

 

 

 

Thats pretty frustrating - At this price I wouldn't send it back, I can't imagine they will have more stock.

kingjj
Baby Get Shaky!
1725 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2624288 19-Dec-2020 12:23
Have just chatted with 1-Days live support and there is no update available as yet on when the correct chargers will be sent, they are "still working on it" and an update will be provided via email when they know... 

 

I'm sure I've got a box of chargers somewhere that might have one that fits...

CokemonZ

803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2625334 22-Dec-2020 09:55
kingjj:

 

Have just chatted with 1-Days live support and there is no update available as yet on when the correct chargers will be sent, they are "still working on it" and an update will be provided via email when they know... 

 

I'm sure I've got a box of chargers somewhere that might have one that fits...

 

 

 

 

So what is yours/anyone elses plan?

 

They are stalling and not sending emails when they say they will.

 

I have found adaptors which should fir from jaycar and surplustronics, thinking about asking them to refund me the difference at about $35 each.

tieke
555 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2625409 22-Dec-2020 11:36
Mine fitted in once I gave it a slight push and the unit has been working fine. Has anyone got Zoom calls working on it, or is that not available for our region yet? I've linked my Zoom account in the home app but the option doesn't appear on the hub max yet.

CokemonZ

803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2625421 22-Dec-2020 11:59
tieke:

 

Mine fitted in once I gave it a slight push and the unit has been working fine. Has anyone got Zoom calls working on it, or is that not available for our region yet? I've linked my Zoom account in the home app but the option doesn't appear on the hub max yet.

 

 

 

 

I have tried that, it basically doesn't fit. When I jam it in it barely connects then a breath of air will cause it to lose power.

tieke
555 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2625424 22-Dec-2020 12:06
Probably a slight variation in the barrel sizes - I could see the tech having their power supply fitting and then not checking the rest. Re the Zoom thing, it looks like you also have to enable preview firmware updates, which I have now done.

