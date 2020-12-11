Well the units turned up and look in good nick, but with third party power supplies. I was fairly impressed. Then I got this email from 1-day:

Thank you for your recent order of the Google Nest Hub Max Charcoal Refurb

We are aware of an issue recently where these have been dispatched with an incorrect charger.

If you have received the incorrect charger, please note our supplier is currently working on getting the correct chargers to be dispatched direct to customers with urgency.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused you and really appreciate your understanding while we work through having your order corrected.

If you have any further queries, please do not hesitate to reply to this email or use our Live Chat service between the hours of 8am - 9pm Monday - Friday and 8am – 6pm Saturday - Sunday.

Kind regards,

1-day Customer Care | www.1-day.co.nz

And yep - the power supplies do not fit. Awesome.