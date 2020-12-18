the Epic Games store is doing a different free game every day from today until Jan 7th, today is Cities Skylines..
Epic Games Store
i wish it was for some of the expansions too :(
Jase2985:
I've found with some of their freebies that have expansions available, that the expansions become free at a later date - usually not the whole range, but a couple. So might happen here.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Supposed game list for Dec:
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
