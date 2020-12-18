Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsEpic Games - free games
jonb

1668 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#280491 18-Dec-2020 07:59
Send private message

the Epic Games store is doing a different free game every day from today until Jan 7th, today is Cities Skylines..

 

Epic Games Store | Official Site

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Jase2985
11563 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623612 18-Dec-2020 08:18
Send private message

i wish it was for some of the expansions too :(

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11927 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623647 18-Dec-2020 09:14
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

i wish it was for some of the expansions too :(

 

 

I've found with some of their freebies that have expansions available, that the expansions become free at a later date  - usually not the whole range, but a couple. So might happen here.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

cshaun
318 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2625671 22-Dec-2020 23:36
Send private message

Supposed game list for Dec:

 

     

  1. Cities: Skylines
  2. Oddworld: New n Tasty
  3. The Long Dark
  4. Defense Grid
  5. Alien: Isolation
  6. Metro 2033
  7. Tropico 5
  8. Inside
  9. My Time at Portia
  10. Night in the Woods
  11. Stranded Deep
  12. Solitairica
  13. Torchlight II
  14. Jurassic World Evolution



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11927 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2625692 23-Dec-2020 07:40
Send private message

See the link in my signature for those + more freebies.  

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 