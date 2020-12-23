turtleattacks

Kia ora,
Looking to pick up a new Apple Watch and was wondering if Apple does Boxing day sales?
I know that last month they did free gift cards around Black Friday.
Thanks
Generally speaking, I've never really known Apple to do 'sales', especially in territories outside of America. You will get some rarer events like Black Friday, or when there is a crisis - in 2009 post GFC there was a sale of sorts - but it's usually managed indirectly with their channel partners.
2Degrees and Voda have been running hefty $$ off deals for contracts on iphone 11 and 12, and occasionally pbtech or others will run something like 5-8% off if you keep a sharp eye.
Apple tend to be cost +5% profit, hence why no one ever discounts it. When you do see discounts as mentioned above they're supported through the supplier who work with head-office to ensure the X% discount is reimbursed back to the store.
If you discount Apple without their approval it (back in my day) grounds to have all Apple products removed from your store permanently.
From my experience, retailers are more likely to offer discounts. I got 10% off an ipad pro when warehouse stationary did a sale once, although often they put that they exclude apple products in the fine print.
Apple - no
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/apple-watch/apple-watch-series-six
there you go.... $30 off
Noel Leemings currently has some sales on Apple Products, not sure if Apple Watches are part of it though?
patrickstarr:
You need to be a wee bit careful relative to the sales pricing - these may be related to older models. I couldn’t find a watch on sale at Noel Leeming.
