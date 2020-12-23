turtleattacks

Generally speaking, I've never really known Apple to do 'sales', especially in territories outside of America. You will get some rarer events like Black Friday, or when there is a crisis - in 2009 post GFC there was a sale of sorts - but it's usually managed indirectly with their channel partners.

2Degrees and Voda have been running hefty $$ off deals for contracts on iphone 11 and 12, and occasionally pbtech or others will run something like 5-8% off if you keep a sharp eye.