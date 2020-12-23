Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
turtleattacks

#280557 23-Dec-2020 11:16
Kia ora, 

 

Looking to pick up a new Apple Watch and was wondering if Apple does Boxing day sales? 

I know that last month they did free gift cards around Black Friday. 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

antoniosk
  #2625832 23-Dec-2020 11:20
Generally speaking, I've never really known Apple to do 'sales', especially in territories outside of America. You will get some rarer events like Black Friday, or when there is a crisis - in 2009 post GFC there was a sale of sorts - but it's usually managed indirectly with their channel partners.

 

2Degrees and Voda have been running hefty $$ off deals for contracts on iphone 11 and 12, and occasionally pbtech or others will run something like 5-8% off if you keep a sharp eye.

 

 

 

 




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

CYaBro
  #2625879 23-Dec-2020 12:18
tehgerbil
  #2625890 23-Dec-2020 12:40
Apple tend to be cost +5% profit, hence why no one ever discounts it. When you do see discounts as mentioned above they're supported through the supplier who work with head-office to ensure the X% discount is reimbursed back to the store.

 


If you discount Apple without their approval it (back in my day) grounds to have all Apple products removed from your store permanently.



tchart
  #2625918 23-Dec-2020 14:10
Yep agree with everyone above, it's unlikely.

FWIW I have seen small discounts on Apple products in the past but not usually on boxing Day.

What's interesting is that they did discount the new Arm based products recently in the US for Black Friday. I thought that was really odd. M1 MacBook Pro was only $100 cheaper though.

mattwnz
  #2626141 24-Dec-2020 00:56
From my experience, retailers are more  likely to offer discounts. I got 10% off an ipad pro when warehouse stationary did a sale once, although often they put that they exclude apple products in the fine print.

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2626173 24-Dec-2020 07:49
Apple - no




antoniosk
  #2626521 24-Dec-2020 18:49
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/apple-watch/apple-watch-series-six

 

there you go.... $30 off




patrickstarr
  #2627890 29-Dec-2020 17:10
Noel Leemings currently has some sales on Apple Products, not sure if Apple Watches are part of it though?

BlinkyBill
  #2627916 29-Dec-2020 18:12
patrickstarr:

 

Noel Leemings currently has some sales on Apple Products, not sure if Apple Watches are part of it though?

 

 

You need to be a wee bit careful relative to the sales pricing - these may be related to older models. I couldn’t find a watch on sale at Noel Leeming.

 

Personally I wouldn’t consider a non-M1 if I was looking at an intel equivalent at even a couple of hundred dollars cheaper - the M1 is substantially more performance over the M1 equivalent.

