Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsDeal Expired: US$5 Amazon Credit after watching Aflac Promotional Video @ Amazon US
Wakrak

959 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280565 23-Dec-2020 22:03
Send private message

Watch a quick video from Aflac on the Amazon US website, and you'll receive a $5 credit (which pops up at checkout for me).

 

Click this link (Amazon site) - watch video until the end - enter captcha code - login to account - credit added at checkout.

 

Doesn't work on everything. Got it to work on Samsung Evo 256gb MicroSDXC down to NZ$33.94 shipped ($5 off + $10 off via app deal below)

Although T&Cs state that this does not work with other offers, it can work with NZ10 (US$10 off orders $60+) or $10 off $20+ app purchase depending on the item.

 

(Some) terms and conditions
- Offer expires January 15, 2021 GMT
- Promotional credit expires February 15, 2021 GMT
- Offer limited to one per customer and account

 

*Edit: keep an eye on Cheapies and OzBargain for ideas on what to use it on. Can be a bit of trial and error finding applicable items. 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
timmmay
18510 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626109 23-Dec-2020 22:21
Send private message

Thanks - worked for me.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
networkn
27431 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626111 23-Dec-2020 22:26
Send private message

Cheers, worked for me as well.

 

 

Wakrak

959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2626162 24-Dec-2020 06:10
Send private message

"Sorry, this promotion is unavailable right now due to popularity, check back soon! Watch the video below to learn how Aflac can help during some of life's most challenging moments and click here to go to Aflac.com for more information."



JayADee
2039 posts

Uber Geek


  #2632541 8-Jan-2021 17:54
Send private message

It was really nice of you to share that, just sayin'.

Wakrak

959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2632551 8-Jan-2021 18:37
Send private message

I ended up using the $5 credit in combination with the $10 off Amazon US app discount and got a Crucial MX500 1TB SSD for NZ$130 delivered. Not too bad

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 