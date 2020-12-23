Watch a quick video from Aflac on the Amazon US website, and you'll receive a $5 credit (which pops up at checkout for me).

Click this link (Amazon site) - watch video until the end - enter captcha code - login to account - credit added at checkout.

Doesn't work on everything. Got it to work on Samsung Evo 256gb MicroSDXC down to NZ$33.94 shipped ($5 off + $10 off via app deal below)



Although T&Cs state that this does not work with other offers, it can work with NZ10 (US$10 off orders $60+) or $10 off $20+ app purchase depending on the item.

(Some) terms and conditions

- Offer expires January 15, 2021 GMT

- Promotional credit expires February 15, 2021 GMT

- Offer limited to one per customer and account





*Edit: keep an eye on Cheapies and OzBargain for ideas on what to use it on. Can be a bit of trial and error finding applicable items.