James Bond:

I've heard that deals may be limited due to lack of stock level.
https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/sony-vpl-vw760es-4k-projector-2/?v=d76c77a873e2
Not a Boxing Day sale but big discount
Looks like Mitre10 are doing their 'receive a $15 store card with every $100 spend' again this boxing day.
Mighty Ape - Boxing Day Sale! at Mighty Ape NZ
PB Tech - Boxing Day Sale - PBTech.co.nz
JB HiFi sale includes 20% off 4K Tenet, 4K The Hobbit and 4K Lord of the Rings.
rb99:
JB HiFi sale includes 20% off 4K Tenet, 4K The Hobbit and 4K Lord of the Rings.
I'm keen to get LOTR on 4K but its out of stock till late Jan, can't even pre-order it.
Bugger. Didn't even notice that. Still, the sale is on till 31st Dec, so there's still hope.
Also saw a review of The Hobbit and they said the picture was so good they might actually be prepared to sit though the whole thing just to admire it (or words to that effect...)
DjShadow:
PB Tech - Boxing Day Sale - PBTech.co.nz
So the laptop I want to buy my son is on sale, but apparently it’s ‘sold out online’, and with the four remaining units spread over (Auckland) stores - is this usual with PB, and are they ever willing to ship these units or transfer them to another store? This is the laptop:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU420127/ASUS-Vivobook-Flip-14-TM420IA-EC127T-Ultrabook-14
I'd actually pay extra, get it delivered and have a stylus included.
https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/asus-vivobook-flip-14-tm420ia-ec089t-2-in-1-tablet-laptop-14-full-hd-1920x1080-touch-glossy-amd-6xcore-ryzen-5-4500u-8gb-512gb-nvme-wifi-6-stylus-pen-13934
We just bought the same laptop for my fiancee's uni work(digital art design) and this top notch.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 128 GB (Black, Bronze or Silver) US$549.99 (~NZ$840 approx. delivered) @ Amazon US
Model no. SM-T870NZKAXAR (NZ is SM-T870NZKAXNZ)
Currently
- $1044 The Market (Coupon BD2020)
- $1098 PB Tech
- $1349 JB Hi-Fi (+ $200 store credit)
To get NZ$840ish, you need to add the $50 (or $41.02) coupon on the product page, and add the NZ10 coupon from a previous deal.
My final price has a $5 credit added from the Amazon Aflac deal, hence why I've bumped price up to NZ$840
Image of price breakdown
(USD) $549.99 + $16.18 shipping
- $50 Samsung coupon
- $10 NZ10 coupon
- $5 Aflac coupon
+ $75.18 GST
= $576.35 (~NZ$833.77)
Good to hear positive comments about the model; according to a to-the-point email I got a few months back from PBT, this does come with the stylus (as apparently obvious in the title description of the page - I thought it wasn’t that clear!)
The issue is my son wants a 360 with stylus for art but has to meet any cost over $1k and has little on-hand cash to do so...
I think black friday ones are now the better ones, and you don't have to disrupt Christmas. eg The deals on sony TVs for example aren't as good as on black friday. I think I am going to pass on all unless there is something I see online. But many of the deals advertised on TV are often just to get people into physical stores, and have limited stock that goes quickly.
Really good prices on Panasonic and LG OLED tvs at Noel Leemings
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/televisions/oled-televisions/panasonic-th-55hz1000z-55-hz1000-4k-oled-2020-television/prod192116.html
[oops looks like LG CX 55 for the same price is sold out already]
This is a better than $1000 drop on what HN were advertising last week.
James Bond:
https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/sony-vpl-vw760es-4k-projector-2/?v=d76c77a873e2
Not a Boxing Day sale but big discount