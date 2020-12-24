Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Boxing Day 2020 Sales
James Bond

1163 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#280576 24-Dec-2020 17:25
Here we go...

 

I've heard that deals may be limited due to lack of stock level. 

James Bond

1163 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2626493 24-Dec-2020 17:28
https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/sony-vpl-vw760es-4k-projector-2/?v=d76c77a873e2

 

Not a Boxing Day sale but big discount

Wakrak
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2626496 24-Dec-2020 17:39
Looks like Mitre10 are doing their 'receive a $15 store card with every $100 spend' again this boxing day. 

DjShadow
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2626500 24-Dec-2020 17:46
Mighty Ape - Boxing Day Sale! at Mighty Ape NZ

 

PB Tech - Boxing Day Sale - PBTech.co.nz



rb99
2408 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2626529 24-Dec-2020 19:35
JB HiFi sale includes 20% off 4K Tenet, 4K The Hobbit and 4K Lord of the Rings.




rb99

DjShadow
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2626540 24-Dec-2020 20:02
rb99:

 

JB HiFi sale includes 20% off 4K Tenet, 4K The Hobbit and 4K Lord of the Rings.

 

 

I'm keen to get LOTR on 4K but its out of stock till late Jan, can't even pre-order it.

rb99
2408 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2626544 24-Dec-2020 20:15
Bugger. Didn't even notice that. Still, the sale is on till 31st Dec, so there's still hope.

 

Also saw a review of The Hobbit and they said the picture was so good they might actually be prepared to sit though the whole thing just to admire it (or words to that effect...)




rb99

jonathan18
6103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626546 24-Dec-2020 20:30
DjShadow:

 

PB Tech - Boxing Day Sale - PBTech.co.nz

 

 

So the laptop I want to buy my son is on sale, but apparently it’s ‘sold out online’, and with the four remaining units spread over (Auckland) stores - is this usual with PB, and are they ever willing to ship these units or transfer them to another store? This is the laptop:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU420127/ASUS-Vivobook-Flip-14-TM420IA-EC127T-Ultrabook-14



Batman
Mad Scientist
27874 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626549 24-Dec-2020 20:38
jonathan18:

DjShadow:


PB Tech - Boxing Day Sale - PBTech.co.nz



So the laptop I want to buy my son is on sale, but apparently it’s ‘sold out online’, and with the four remaining units spread over (Auckland) stores - is this usual with PB, and are they ever willing to ship these units or transfer them to another store? This is the laptop:


https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU420127/ASUS-Vivobook-Flip-14-TM420IA-EC127T-Ultrabook-14



Try using chat to put a hold on them and then try sort it out when the store opens




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2626555 24-Dec-2020 21:09
jonathan18:

 

DjShadow:

 

PB Tech - Boxing Day Sale - PBTech.co.nz

 

 

So the laptop I want to buy my son is on sale, but apparently it’s ‘sold out online’, and with the four remaining units spread over (Auckland) stores - is this usual with PB, and are they ever willing to ship these units or transfer them to another store? This is the laptop:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU420127/ASUS-Vivobook-Flip-14-TM420IA-EC127T-Ultrabook-14

 

 

 

 

I'd actually pay extra, get it delivered and have a stylus included.

 

https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/asus-vivobook-flip-14-tm420ia-ec089t-2-in-1-tablet-laptop-14-full-hd-1920x1080-touch-glossy-amd-6xcore-ryzen-5-4500u-8gb-512gb-nvme-wifi-6-stylus-pen-13934

 

We just bought the same laptop for my fiancee's uni work(digital art design) and this top notch. 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Wakrak
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2626585 24-Dec-2020 22:33
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 128 GB (Black, Bronze or Silver) US$549.99 (~NZ$840 approx. delivered) @ Amazon US 

 

Model no. SM-T870NZKAXAR (NZ is SM-T870NZKAXNZ)

 

Currently 
- $1044 The Market (Coupon BD2020)
- $1098 PB Tech
- $1349  JB Hi-Fi (+ $200 store credit)

 

To get NZ$840ish, you need to add the $50 (or $41.02) coupon on the product page, and add the NZ10 coupon from a previous deal.
My final price has a $5 credit added from the Amazon Aflac deal, hence why I've bumped price up to NZ$840

 

Image of price breakdown
(USD) $549.99 + $16.18 shipping
- $50 Samsung coupon
- $10 NZ10 coupon
- $5 Aflac coupon
+ $75.18 GST
= $576.35 (~NZ$833.77)

jonathan18
6103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626595 24-Dec-2020 23:27
MaxineN:

 

I'd actually pay extra, get it delivered and have a stylus included.

 

https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/asus-vivobook-flip-14-tm420ia-ec089t-2-in-1-tablet-laptop-14-full-hd-1920x1080-touch-glossy-amd-6xcore-ryzen-5-4500u-8gb-512gb-nvme-wifi-6-stylus-pen-13934

 

We just bought the same laptop for my fiancee's uni work(digital art design) and this top notch. 

 

 

Good to hear positive comments about the model; according to a to-the-point email I got a few months back from PBT, this does come with the stylus (as apparently obvious in the title description of the page - I thought it wasn’t that clear!)

 

The issue is my son wants a 360 with stylus for art but has to meet any cost over $1k and has little on-hand cash to do so... 

MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2626598 24-Dec-2020 23:34
jonathan18:

MaxineN:


I'd actually pay extra, get it delivered and have a stylus included.


https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/asus-vivobook-flip-14-tm420ia-ec089t-2-in-1-tablet-laptop-14-full-hd-1920x1080-touch-glossy-amd-6xcore-ryzen-5-4500u-8gb-512gb-nvme-wifi-6-stylus-pen-13934


We just bought the same laptop for my fiancee's uni work(digital art design) and this top notch. 



Good to hear positive comments about the model; according to a to-the-point email I got a few months back from PBT, this does come with the stylus (as apparently obvious in the title description of the page - I thought it wasn’t that clear!)


The issue is my son wants a 360 with stylus for art but has to meet any cost over $1k and has little on-hand cash to do so... 



Oh doh! My assumption is that it wasn't because we did actually look at this in store and the PBTech sales guy said that it wasn't included in any of their models and that was in November so that must have been a recent edition.

Quite frank what you have there is the better deal but IMO the 6 cores is worth having and the extra storage as those photo files can get huge.

Another thing to note. The 8gb is soldered with another sodimm slot being empty. Mcafee is preinstalled. Apart from that it's almost a clean install of windows and my fiancee can get around 8 hours just drawing at max brightness. She loves it and with whatever option you choose you'll be satisfied.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

mattwnz
18676 posts

Uber Geek


  #2626608 25-Dec-2020 02:07
I think black friday ones are now the better ones, and you don't have to disrupt Christmas. eg The deals on sony TVs for example aren't as good as on  black friday. I think I am going to pass on all unless there is something I see online. But many of the deals advertised on TV are often just to get people into physical stores, and have limited stock that goes quickly.

tonysutorius
34 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #2626617 25-Dec-2020 07:02
Really good prices on Panasonic and LG OLED tvs at Noel Leemings

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/televisions/oled-televisions/panasonic-th-55hz1000z-55-hz1000-4k-oled-2020-television/prod192116.html  



[oops looks like LG CX 55 for the same price is sold out already]

This is a better than $1000 drop on what HN were advertising last week.


networkn
27443 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626618 25-Dec-2020 07:05
James Bond:

https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/sony-vpl-vw760es-4k-projector-2/?v=d76c77a873e2


Not a Boxing Day sale but big discount



Be very careful dealing with these guys. I've had the worst experience with them I've had with a retailer in many years including a 2 month wait for a refund that took threat of a credit card charge back and copying consumer institute to get what was owed me.

