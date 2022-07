James Bond:

jonathan18: MaxineN:

I'd actually pay extra, get it delivered and have a stylus included.

https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/asus-vivobook-flip-14-tm420ia-ec089t-2-in-1-tablet-laptop-14-full-hd-1920x1080-touch-glossy-amd-6xcore-ryzen-5-4500u-8gb-512gb-nvme-wifi-6-stylus-pen-13934

We just bought the same laptop for my fiancee's uni work(digital art design) and this top notch.



Good to hear positive comments about the model; according to a to-the-point email I got a few months back from PBT, this does come with the stylus (as apparently obvious in the title description of the page - I thought it wasn’t that clear!)

The issue is my son wants a 360 with stylus for art but has to meet any cost over $1k and has little on-hand cash to do so...

Oh doh! My assumption is that it wasn't because we did actually look at this in store and the PBTech sales guy said that it wasn't included in any of their models and that was in November so that must have been a recent edition.Quite frank what you have there is the better deal but IMO the 6 cores is worth having and the extra storage as those photo files can get huge.Another thing to note. The 8gb is soldered with another sodimm slot being empty. Mcafee is preinstalled. Apart from that it's almost a clean install of windows and my fiancee can get around 8 hours just drawing at max brightness. She loves it and with whatever option you choose you'll be satisfied.