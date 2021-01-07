Apple NZ Education Store - Terms & Conditions for full details
Promotion Period: 7 January - 16 March 2021
Locations: The Apple website for Education and 0800-692-7753
The offer: Qualified Purchasers who purchase an Eligible Product and a Promotion Product within a single transaction during the Promotion Period will receive Promotion Savings on the combined purchase. Promotion Savings are applied to the transaction instantly at the time of purchase. The Promotion Product is not a ‘gift’. This offer expires when the purchase transaction is complete.
Promotion product (see T&M): Airpods with charging case, Airpods with wireless charging case, Airpods Pro
Qualified Purchasers: A full/part-time student 18 or over with a current student union card or student identification card and studying at an accredited New Zealand university or other Apple-approved institution; or a lecturer or staff member at an accredited New Zealand university; or a teacher or lecturer working at an Apple-approved and registered education establishment within New Zealand.
Below are the eligible products and starting education price (prices could be wrong. I did this myself)
iMac
iMacBook Air (M1, 2020) $1569
16-inch MacBook Pro $3939
21.5-inch iMac $1769
21-inch iMac (Retina 4K) $2109
27.5-inch iMac (Retina 5K) $3029
iMac Pro $7819
13-inch MacBook Pro (Four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2020) $3119
MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020) $2119
iPad
iPad Air (4th generation) $919
11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation) $1399
12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation) $1669
Thanks to Daabido @ OzBargain
He states that "the Mac or iPad will be discounted by $249 (~NZ$279) and the AirPods invoiced at full price"
Edit: originally had a table with products and prices, but format didn't carry over when post was published.