ForumsBargains and Deals[Student/lecturer/staff @ NZ University] Receive airpods with eligble Mac or Ipad purchase @ Apple Education Store
Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280734 7-Jan-2021 10:37
Apple NZ Education Store - Terms & Conditions for full details

 

Promotion Period: 7 January - 16 March 2021
Locations: The Apple website for Education and 0800-692-7753 
The offer: Qualified Purchasers who purchase an Eligible Product and a Promotion Product within a single transaction during the Promotion Period will receive Promotion Savings on the combined purchase. Promotion Savings are applied to the transaction instantly at the time of purchase. The Promotion Product is not a ‘gift’. This offer expires when the purchase transaction is complete.
Promotion product (see T&M): Airpods with charging case, Airpods with wireless charging case, Airpods Pro
Qualified Purchasers: A full/part-time student 18 or over with a current student union card or student identification card and studying at an accredited New Zealand university or other Apple-approved institution; or a lecturer or staff member at an accredited New Zealand university; or a teacher or lecturer working at an Apple-approved and registered education establishment within New Zealand.

 

Below are the eligible products and starting education price (prices could be wrong. I did this myself) 

 

iMac     
iMacBook Air (M1, 2020) $1569
16-inch MacBook Pro $3939
21.5-inch iMac $1769   
21-inch iMac (Retina 4K) $2109    
27.5-inch iMac (Retina 5K) $3029    
iMac Pro $7819    
13-inch MacBook Pro (Four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2020) $3119    
MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020) $2119    

 

iPad
iPad Air (4th generation) $919
11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation) $1399
12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation) $1669

 

Thanks to Daabido @ OzBargain
He states that "the Mac or iPad will be discounted by $249 (~NZ$279) and the AirPods invoiced at full price"

 

Edit: originally had a table with products and prices, but format didn't carry over when post was published. 

 

 

bmt

bmt
574 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2632720 9-Jan-2021 12:18
Yeah looks like those prices are correct.

 

They've done this before with Beats headphones (still using mine).

Handle9
7755 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632925 9-Jan-2021 20:02
They are correct. We just ordered my mum a MacBook air at that price with airpods.

