Promotion Period: 7 January - 16 March 2021

Locations: The Apple website for Education and 0800-692-7753

The offer: Qualified Purchasers who purchase an Eligible Product and a Promotion Product within a single transaction during the Promotion Period will receive Promotion Savings on the combined purchase. Promotion Savings are applied to the transaction instantly at the time of purchase. The Promotion Product is not a ‘gift’. This offer expires when the purchase transaction is complete.

Promotion product (see T&M): Airpods with charging case, Airpods with wireless charging case, Airpods Pro

Qualified Purchasers: A full/part-time student 18 or over with a current student union card or student identification card and studying at an accredited New Zealand university or other Apple-approved institution; or a lecturer or staff member at an accredited New Zealand university; or a teacher or lecturer working at an Apple-approved and registered education establishment within New Zealand.

iMac

iMacBook Air (M1, 2020) $1569

16-inch MacBook Pro $3939

21.5-inch iMac $1769

21-inch iMac (Retina 4K) $2109

27.5-inch iMac (Retina 5K) $3029

iMac Pro $7819

13-inch MacBook Pro (Four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2020) $3119

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020) $2119

iPad

iPad Air (4th generation) $919

11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation) $1399

12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation) $1669

Thanks to Daabido @ OzBargain

He states that "the Mac or iPad will be discounted by $249 (~NZ$279) and the AirPods invoiced at full price"

