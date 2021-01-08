Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsEpic Games Freebies Thread [updated on Fridays]
Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280756 8-Jan-2021 07:49
Send private message

Thought it would be good to have one place to list all of the free games given out by Epic Games [PC] on Fridays at 5am.

- Can claim game through browser or Epic Launcher
- Once added to your Epic library, it's yours to keep
- Your Epic library can also be added to the GOG Galaxy launcher (along with Steam, UPlay)
- Steam link for a game will be added next to its title for people who want to check out reviews etc. 
- Games are available to claim for free from Friday 5am - Friday 4:59am the following week.

 

 

___________________

 

08/01/2021: This weeks freebie (click here)

 

Crying Suns Steam 

 

A tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well.

 

___________________

Next weeks Epic freebie

 

15/01/2021: STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
Microsoft

 

Full Base Game; More than 25 Hero appearances; Including six Legendary appearances, plus one appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement appearances; More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines; More than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2635730 15-Jan-2021 06:55
Send private message

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition is now available (January 15 - 22).

___________________

 

Next weeks Epic freebie:

 

Galactic Civilizations III Steam
Build a civilization that will stand the test of time in the largest space-based strategy game ever! Choose from dozens of unique races and make a name for yourself across the galaxy through diplomacy, espionage, technological advances, and more.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2635759 15-Jan-2021 08:33
Send private message

Not related to Epic Games (just too lazy to create another thread), but Bomber Crew is available for free @ Humble Bundle (Steam Key) by signing up to their newsletter. 

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2639325 21-Jan-2021 06:07
Send private message

Last day to pick up Star Wars for free



Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2639916 22-Jan-2021 06:08
Send private message

Galactic Civilizations III is now available 

Build a civilization that will stand the test of time in the largest space-based strategy game ever! Choose from dozens of unique races and make a name for yourself across the galaxy through diplomacy, espionage, technological advances, and more. (Steam)

 

___________________

 

Next weeks Epic freebie:

 

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Steam

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2643894 29-Jan-2021 05:59
Send private message

'Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition' is now available.
Next week's Epic freebie: For The King.

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2643895 29-Jan-2021 05:59
Send private message

'Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition' is now available.
Next week's Epic freebie: For The King.

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2648008 5-Feb-2021 07:16
Send private message

For The King & Metro: Last Light Redux are now available.

Next week's free game: Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander (Lightspeed Edition)



Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2654929 12-Feb-2021 08:05
Send private message

Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander (Lightspeed Edition) now available.

Next friday: Absolute Drift (Zen Edition) & Rage 2.

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2659307 19-Feb-2021 06:37
Send private message

Absolute Drift (Zen Edition) & Rage 2 now available

 

Next weeks freebie: Sunless Sea

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2667088 3-Mar-2021 07:28
Send private message

Was on holiday and forgot about this. 

 

Sunless Sea is now available.
Next Epic freebie is Wargame: Red Dragon

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2668002 5-Mar-2021 06:34
Send private message

Wargame: Red Dragon is now available.
Next week's freebie: Survivng Mars

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2676813 19-Mar-2021 08:20
Send private message

The Fall is now available.
Next Week: Creature in the Well.

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2680852 26-Mar-2021 07:20
Send private message

Creature in the Well is now available (Steam for reviews).

 

Next weeks Epic freebie: Tales of the Neon Sea. 

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2685882 2-Apr-2021 21:50
Send private message

Tales of the Neon Sea is now available

 

Next weeks Epic freebie: 3 out of 10: Season Two

 

-------------------------------

 

Also; if you have HITMAN 1 Based Edition in your Epic library, you can upgrade it to the GOTY Edition.

 

If you own it;

 

- Use a browser. Will not work through desktop app

 

- Add Hitman 3 Starter Pack to your account

 

- Now Add HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition to your account

 

- It will show $21.95. Click BUY NOW

 

- Purchase order should now show $0

 

- You now own and can play Hitman 1 GOTY Edition within Hitman 3.

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2689681 9-Apr-2021 06:49
Send private message

The next Epic freebie is here.

 

3 out of 10: Season 2

 

 

Caffeinated super-powers, sentient AIs, and rival game studios all stand in the way of Shovelworks studios as they struggle to finally make a game that scores better than “3 out of 10”. Will this be the Season that they finally do it? 

 

 

Next weeks Epic freebies:
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of The Earth
- Deponia: The Complete Journey
- The First Tree

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 