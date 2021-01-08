Thought it would be good to have one place to list all of the free games given out by Epic Games [PC] on Fridays at 5am.
- Can claim game through browser or Epic Launcher
- Once added to your Epic library, it's yours to keep
- Your Epic library can also be added to the GOG Galaxy launcher (along with Steam, UPlay)
- Steam link for a game will be added next to its title for people who want to check out reviews etc.
- Games are available to claim for free from Friday 5am - Friday 4:59am the following week.
___________________
08/01/2021: This weeks freebie (click here)
Crying Suns Steam
A tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well.
___________________
Next weeks Epic freebie
15/01/2021: STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
Microsoft
Full Base Game; More than 25 Hero appearances; Including six Legendary appearances, plus one appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement appearances; More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines; More than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses.