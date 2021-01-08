Thought it would be good to have one place to list all of the free games given out by Epic Games [PC] on Fridays at 5am.



- Can claim game through browser or Epic Launcher

- Once added to your Epic library, it's yours to keep

- Your Epic library can also be added to the GOG Galaxy launcher (along with Steam, UPlay)

- Steam link for a game will be added next to its title for people who want to check out reviews etc.

- Games are available to claim for free from Friday 5am - Friday 4:59am the following week.

___________________

08/01/2021: This weeks freebie (click here)

Crying Suns Steam

A tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well.

___________________



Next weeks Epic freebie

15/01/2021: STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition

Microsoft

Full Base Game; More than 25 Hero appearances; Including six Legendary appearances, plus one appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement appearances; More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines; More than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses.