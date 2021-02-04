HP Chromebook G8 N4020 $366 - Warehouse
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/hp-chromebook-11.6-inch-g8/R2712003.html
The G7 Intel N4000 is pretty good. This is the minor refresh to the slightly faster Intel G8 N4020. N4000 gets the new Linux beta. I assume N4020 does too. Other than that, main points are usb-c and 4GB ram. No issues for Netflix and things like that.
The next generation will be HP G9 N4500 due globally in Feb 2021, or MediaTek version with even more epic battery life. HP production has been constrained by Covid related disruption. Quantity may or may not be an issue for NZ. I do get the impression NZ tends to be at the long end of the queue..
Specs:
Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 5 Combo
HD SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit
Intel® Celeron® N4020
Intel® UHD Graphics 600
4 GB RAM, LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (onboard)
Internal Storage - 32GB eMMC
2 USB 3.1 Type-C® Gen 1
1 microSD
Chrome OS™ 64