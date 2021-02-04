Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsHP Chromebook G8 N4020 $366 - Warehouse

gzt

gzt

13740 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#281179 4-Feb-2021 10:12
Send private message

HP Chromebook G8 N4020 $366 - Warehouse

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/hp-chromebook-11.6-inch-g8/R2712003.html

The G7 Intel N4000 is pretty good. This is the minor refresh to the slightly faster Intel G8 N4020. N4000 gets the new Linux beta. I assume N4020 does too. Other than that, main points are usb-c and 4GB ram. No issues for Netflix and things like that.

The next generation will be HP G9 N4500 due globally in Feb 2021, or MediaTek version with even more epic battery life. HP production has been constrained by Covid related disruption. Quantity may or may not be an issue for NZ. I do get the impression NZ tends to be at the long end of the queue..

Specs:

Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 5 Combo
HD SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit
Intel® Celeron® N4020
Intel® UHD Graphics 600
4 GB RAM, LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (onboard)
Internal Storage - 32GB eMMC
2 USB 3.1 Type-C® Gen 1
1 microSD
Chrome OS™ 64

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74191 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646851 4-Feb-2021 10:17
Send private message

Yeah, nah. You can get it for $ 0.07 cheaper at PB Tech.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
shanes
226 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2647045 4-Feb-2021 13:28
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Yeah, nah. You can get it for $ 0.07 cheaper at PB Tech.

 

 

But free shipping at Warehouse FDREF92768 :)

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74191 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2647051 4-Feb-2021 13:29
Send private message

There you go. Someone was holding the icing on the cake.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



MurrayM
2207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2648092 5-Feb-2021 12:12
Send private message

I'm in the market for a Chromebook but for my use I want one with 8GB of RAM, at least 64GB storage and an Intel processor (not AMD). There seem to be very few models with these specs available in NZ, those that are available are the high-end $1000+ models.

jonathan18
6204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2648107 5-Feb-2021 12:42
Send private message

MurrayM:

 

I'm in the market for a Chromebook but for my use I want one with 8GB of RAM, at least 64GB storage and an Intel processor (not AMD). There seem to be very few models with these specs available in NZ, those that are available are the high-end $1000+ models.

 

 

@MurrayM: I'm typing this on an Asus C302 Chromebook I bought 2.5 years ago, which sits in the space you're talking about, though its specs are more typical of that time - 4GB RAM, 32GB storage - which to be honest has been absolutely fine for its role as a general-purpose laptop (I've just checked - still have 18GB available!). It has an Intel M3 processor - it seems like you'll certainly be paying over the $1k amount for an i-something. Reall well built for the price - 1080 screen, aluminium body, backlit keyboard, touch flip screen (hinges are still perfect)...

 

Click to see full size 

 

Looks like there are newer versions of a very similar Asus Chromebook at a fairly similar price and with the 8GB/64GB specs you're looking for - I'd certainly recommend checking the range out:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU4330155/ASUS-Chromebook-Flip-C433TA-AJ0155-Delux-Edu-Lapto

 

 

floydbloke
2856 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2648149 5-Feb-2021 13:20
Send private message

shanes:

 

freitasm:

 

Yeah, nah. You can get it for $ 0.07 cheaper at PB Tech.

 

 

But free shipping at Warehouse FDREF92768 :)

 

 

..and no credit card surcharge.




I've joined a carpenters course.  Haven't made anything yet....we've only just begun.

 

 

MurrayM
2207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2648151 5-Feb-2021 13:24
Send private message

@jonathan18 Yes that ASUS model you linked to at PB Tech is one that I've had my eye on. I'm a bit hesitant of that model because I don't really have a need to use it as a tablet and I've read that the hinges on the flip-style models aren't as strong/long-lasting as the hinges on normal laptop-style models because they're more complicated. I'm also a bit worried that the chassis is a bit flimsy, the Chrome Unboxed review says:

 

Set up on a table, the trackpad feels pretty decent. But put this in your lap, and the entire experience recedes into a mushy mess thanks in no small part to the wildly flexible bottom half of the Chromebook...  the entire bottom chassis is plastic. And not good, solid plastic. Cheap, flexible, and bendy plastic.

 

The reason I want to go with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage and an Intel processor is because I'd like to do some Android/Linux development on it and according to the guys on r/chromeos you really need that in order to run Linux well. Plus I feel that it might future-proof it a bit. Apparently ARM processors aren't very well catered for with Linux apps.



jonathan18
6204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2648156 5-Feb-2021 13:33
Send private message

That's a pity they've moved to include plastic in the body of these laptops - edit - I thought min was fully aluminium, but apparently not going by a bit of googling! Certainly had me fooled; but I've never had any concerns about the build quality...

 

As I mentioned, I have no concerns whatsoever about the hinges on mine after 2.5 years of use. All four laptops in our house are 360 touchscreens, the others being a Lenovo Chromebook 500e, Asus Vivobook Flip, and an HP 360 Spectre. Any laptop in the future would probably be likewise!

mortonman
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2648215 5-Feb-2021 14:16
Send private message

Sons old chromebook is dying. The HP G8 looks good. How would this compare to this lenovo 100e. His mate just got the 100e. 

 

Lenovo 11.6" 100e (2nd gen) Intel Celeron 4GB RAM 32GB eMMc Storage Chromebook - Noel Leeming

 

Lenovo 11.6inch 100E Gen2 - Black | The Warehouse

 

$328 at the warehouse looks like a good deal and the screen appears to be 250nits v 220nit G8

 

PB and warehouse notes 4020 processor but NL shows 4000. Same part code. 

 

 

 

 

mortonman
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2648217 5-Feb-2021 14:20
Send private message

mortonman:

 

Sons old chromebook is dying. The HP G8 looks good. How would this compare to this lenovo 100e. His mate just got the 100e. 

 

Lenovo 11.6" 100e (2nd gen) Intel Celeron 4GB RAM 32GB eMMc Storage Chromebook - Noel Leeming

 

Lenovo 11.6inch 100E Gen2 - Black | The Warehouse

 

$328 at the warehouse looks like a good deal and the screen appears to be 250nits v 220nit G8

 

PB and warehouse notes 4020 processor but NL shows 4000. Same part code. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Even cheaper at JB hifi. Only $319!

 

Lenovo 100E 11.6" 2nd Gen Chromebook | JB Hi-Fi

 

 

gzt

gzt

13740 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2648219 5-Feb-2021 14:22
Send private message

The HPs have rounded corners and rugged design bumper. Lenovo, don't think so.

jonathan18
6204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2648229 5-Feb-2021 14:54
Send private message

For the more clumsy kid, the Gumdrop cases can be worth it - we put one on my younger son's Lenovo 500e (and wish we'd done the same to the elder one's), and that's kept the laptop in excellent working and cosmetic condition (thank god!). Available for most of the school-oriented Chromebooks, eg:

 

https://www.gumdropcases.com/collections/lenovo-100e-chromebook

 

Another member on GZ is selling their kid's 300e, which is a very similar model to the 500e my kids had/have (touch-screen 360 design, stylus etc) -

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=281181 

 

I wouldn't discount s/h Chromebooks, as you can get a good deal - for example I sold my older son's 500e last month for $250, and even with a battery down to 85% the new owner could expect up to eight hours battery life, more than enough for a school day (so pay less or similar and get a much more versatile device).

mortonman
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2648231 5-Feb-2021 15:07
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

For the more clumsy kid, the Gumdrop cases can be worth it - we put one on my younger son's Lenovo 500e (and wish we'd done the same to the elder one's), and that's kept the laptop in excellent working and cosmetic condition (thank god!). Available for most of the school-oriented Chromebooks, eg:

 

https://www.gumdropcases.com/collections/lenovo-100e-chromebook

 

Another member on GZ is selling their kid's 300e, which is a very similar model to the 500e my kids had/have (touch-screen 360 design, stylus etc) -

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=281181 

 

I wouldn't discount s/h Chromebooks, as you can get a good deal - for example I sold my older son's 500e last month for $250, and even with a battery down to 85% the new owner could expect up to eight hours battery life, more than enough for a school day (so pay less or similar and get a much more versatile device).

 

 

 

 

Missing keys seems to be the main issue with the chromebooks in our house. Dont ask me how or why!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 