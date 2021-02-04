@jonathan18 Yes that ASUS model you linked to at PB Tech is one that I've had my eye on. I'm a bit hesitant of that model because I don't really have a need to use it as a tablet and I've read that the hinges on the flip-style models aren't as strong/long-lasting as the hinges on normal laptop-style models because they're more complicated. I'm also a bit worried that the chassis is a bit flimsy, the Chrome Unboxed review says:

Set up on a table, the trackpad feels pretty decent. But put this in your lap, and the entire experience recedes into a mushy mess thanks in no small part to the wildly flexible bottom half of the Chromebook... the entire bottom chassis is plastic. And not good, solid plastic. Cheap, flexible, and bendy plastic.



The reason I want to go with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage and an Intel processor is because I'd like to do some Android/Linux development on it and according to the guys on r/chromeos you really need that in order to run Linux well. Plus I feel that it might future-proof it a bit. Apparently ARM processors aren't very well catered for with Linux apps.