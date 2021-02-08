Found deal at OzBargain
How to claim (c&p from OzBargain):
- Click this link
- Enter your details (work or university email)
- Check e-mail and follow the link to create a Veeam account
- You should receive a Veeam confirmation e-mail
- About 10 minutes later you should receive a third e-mail with a personalised T-shirt redemption link
- Delivery is 6-8 weeks
I used my University of Waikato email address and received a registration email within 10 minutes. 'Claim T-shirt' email about an hour later. I got a medium green t-shirt. XL onwards was out of stock when I claimed the freebie.