Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsFree - Microsoft Ignite Veeam T-Shirt Delivered (Company/Univesity Email Required) @ Veeam
Wakrak

998 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#281252 8-Feb-2021 09:30
Send private message

Found deal at OzBargain

 

How to claim (c&p from OzBargain):

 

  • Click this link
  • Enter your details (work or university email)
  • Check e-mail and follow the link to create a Veeam account
  • You should receive a Veeam confirmation e-mail
  • About 10 minutes later you should receive a third e-mail with a personalised T-shirt redemption link
  • Delivery is 6-8 weeks

 

I used my University of Waikato email address and received a registration email within 10 minutes. 'Claim T-shirt' email about an hour later. I got a medium green t-shirt. XL onwards was out of stock when I claimed the freebie.

Create new topic
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
874 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695292 20-Apr-2021 14:44
Send private message

T-shirt received at last. I'm struggling to comprehend how any human could have formulated such a horrible colour, but hey, a free shirt is a free shirt.
I might bleach it to see if it looks any less awful in white.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
billgates
4400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2695297 20-Apr-2021 14:55
Send private message

I received mine last month. I like the dark green colour. Don't mind it at all. Free T-Shirt ftw!




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
874 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695311 20-Apr-2021 15:15
Send private message

Dark green would be great. I ended up with his monstrosity:

Click to see full size




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations



CYaBro
3829 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2695358 20-Apr-2021 16:24
Send private message

I got a dark green one as well.

 

Also got a nice charcoal coloured one for some other Veeam promo.
Has a nice print on the back.

 

 

mattwnz
18788 posts

Uber Geek


  #2695362 20-Apr-2021 16:31
Send private message

I got the dark green one too. Not bad for free.

Wakrak

998 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2695416 20-Apr-2021 19:42
Send private message

Gurezaemon:

 

Dark green would be great. I ended up with his monstrosity:

Click to see full size

 

 

You are now a human bubblegum

CYaBro
3829 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2695457 20-Apr-2021 21:18
Send private message

Front
Click to see full size

Back
Click to see full size



Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
874 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695465 20-Apr-2021 21:28
Send private message

That one looks nice enough. I'd actually considering wearing it. The kids came back today and saw the weird aqua thing I have and said "you're not wearing that outside when we're there, are you?"




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

nunasdream
152 posts

Master Geek


  #2703523 7-May-2021 17:08
Send private message

Mine never arrived :(

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 