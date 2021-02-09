I thought I would start this topic again but for 2021.

Warehouse are offering a JVC 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV JV50ID7A2020UHD for $599.00.

My elderly (80's) techno luddites in-laws have just bought this set to replace their now defunct TV. My job is to install it and set it up. I have the boxed item in my garage. The manual is a typical useless photocopied item and you can not find it even on the internet.

The box and warehouse web page says it is android and has; Netflix, YouTube, Google Play built in. So I am presuming it can connect to the home WiFi network. I believe it has an EPG guide but not FreeView. They do not record shows so I don't think that is a problem. The old TV (??) I believe connected to a box (??).

Anybody have thoughts and opinions on this TV set ? or would they be better off buying another brand for similar price.