#281284 9-Feb-2021 11:59
I thought I would start this topic again but for 2021.

 

Warehouse are offering a JVC 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV JV50ID7A2020UHD for $599.00.

 

My elderly (80's) techno luddites in-laws have just bought this set to replace their now defunct TV. My job is to install it and set it up. I have the boxed item in my garage. The manual is a typical useless photocopied item and you can not find it even on the internet.

 

The box and warehouse web page says it is android and has; Netflix, YouTube, Google Play built in. So I am presuming it can connect to the home WiFi network. I believe it has an EPG guide but not FreeView. They do not record shows so I don't think that is a problem. The old TV (??) I believe connected to a box (??).

 

Anybody have thoughts and opinions on this TV set ? or would they be better off buying another brand for similar price.




  #2650483 9-Feb-2021 16:59
I looked at them at The Warehouse, better colours than the Veon but not as good as the much more expensive Sonys.

JBHiFi has 4K 50” Panasonics for $995, supporting HDR10+/Dolby Vision.
Panasonic 4k 50”

  #2650492 9-Feb-2021 17:10
Android works for me as a TVOS, I like that I'm already conversant with most of the UI. If the in-laws were going to be OTT fussy about image quality or colour vibrance, they would probably have not bought from the Warehouse.

My pick is that they'll be happy as can be with 50" 4K television. Freeview is built in so the box isn't necessary any longer.

It won't take long to install & set up - you will need a Google ID though, for adding apps & updating them. Apart from that, just plug & pray.




  #2672162 12-Mar-2021 09:21
Well my relatives, I mean she, are happy with their new JVC 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV JV50ID7A2020UHD from the Warehouse. All they wanted was a TV + remote that has: on/off, channel change via number pad only and volume control. Nothing else. Was not even interested in the EPG or Freeview.

 

They, I mean she, ditched the Freeview box, VHS and DVD player, though the husband snuck the DVD player into storage as they have family stuff on DVD's.

 

Already had an emergency phone call as she had managed to bring up the inbuilt App screen and did not know how to get rid of it and she was upset.

 

One thing I did notice is that the WiFi was only 2.4Ghz and quite slow at that. Never mind it will only be used for updates etc.




