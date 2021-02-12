ShinyChrome: tripp: Awful things, but i have funny ears so they don't fit correctly. However some reviews i saw when they first came out said they were good. Yeah, I had read a few reviews that said they were hit-and-miss for ear fit. I struggle with keeping most in-ear phones seated, but I don't know if that is down to fitment or user error... What is the sound like? I'm not expecting audiophile quality, but I just want something wireless for casual background listening.

So these sit outside of the ear canal, when i do this and they stay in place i don't like the sound, however push them so it sits in the ear canal and the sound is great :)

They are my work headphones for music, i have been on a run with them and if I am wearing them like samsung says then they fall out, if i push them in then they stay put.

But like i said, my ears are funny and i find it hard to find good fitting buds.