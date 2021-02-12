Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
#281337 12-Feb-2021 08:36
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/phone-and-gps/headphones/samsung-galaxy-buds-live-wireless-noise-cancelling-in-ear-headphones-mystic-bronze.html 

 

Looks like only the Mystic Bronze colour, but it is certainly the lowest price they have been yet

tripp
  #2654991 12-Feb-2021 08:37
Awful things, but i have funny ears so they don't fit correctly.  However some reviews i saw when they first came out said they were good.

 

 

ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2655007 12-Feb-2021 08:42
tripp:

 

Awful things, but i have funny ears so they don't fit correctly.  However some reviews i saw when they first came out said they were good.

 

 

Yeah, I had read a few reviews that said they were hit-and-miss for ear fit. I struggle with keeping most in-ear phones seated, but I don't know if that is down to fitment or user error...

 

What is the sound like? I'm not expecting audiophile quality, but I just want something wireless for casual background listening.

tripp
  #2655031 12-Feb-2021 09:13
ShinyChrome:

 

tripp:

 

Awful things, but i have funny ears so they don't fit correctly.  However some reviews i saw when they first came out said they were good.

 

 

Yeah, I had read a few reviews that said they were hit-and-miss for ear fit. I struggle with keeping most in-ear phones seated, but I don't know if that is down to fitment or user error...

 

What is the sound like? I'm not expecting audiophile quality, but I just want something wireless for casual background listening.

 

 

So these sit outside of the ear canal, when i do this and they stay in place i don't like the sound, however push them so it sits in the ear canal and the sound is great :)

 

They are my work headphones for music, i have been on a run with them and if I am wearing them like samsung says then they fall out, if i push them in then they stay put.

 

 

 

But like i said, my ears are funny and i find it hard to find good fitting buds.

 

 



dafman
  #2655095 12-Feb-2021 10:26
I also have dodgy ears, so need in-ear rather than on-ear - but thought I would give a shout out for Samsung ear buds.

 

I have a pair of first gen Galaxy buds and I love them. I recently moved from a Galaxy phone to iPhone and they work great, although I miss access to the app. That said, I see the later models of Galaxy buds do have iPhone app support.

 

I alternate with Sennheiser Momentum in-ear wireless and I would rate Galaxy buds sound performance up with the Sennheiser (to my ears anyway).

 

As an iPhone user, it's great to know there are other quality wireless in-ear options in addition to the $400+ Airpods

roderickh
  #2655185 12-Feb-2021 13:47
dafman:

 

I also have dodgy ears, so need in-ear rather than on-ear - but thought I would give a shout out for Samsung ear buds.

 

I have a pair of first gen Galaxy buds and I love them. I recently moved from a Galaxy phone to iPhone and they work great, although I miss access to the app. That said, I see the later models of Galaxy buds do have iPhone app support.

 

I alternate with Sennheiser Momentum in-ear wireless and I would rate Galaxy buds sound performance up with the Sennheiser (to my ears anyway).

 

As an iPhone user, it's great to know there are other quality wireless in-ear options in addition to the $400+ Airpods

 

 

Be wary that the buds iOS app only supports the Buds + and Buds Live, not the Buds Pro. 

 

Slightly regret my buds pro purchase now... giving it to the wife to go back to my older pair. 

JPNZ
  #2655196 12-Feb-2021 14:17
dafman:

 

As an iPhone user, it's great to know there are other quality wireless in-ear options in addition to the $400+ Airpods

 

 

Ummmm?

 

Latest gen 2 Airpods incl Charge case $215-$244

 

Not to mention Airpods Pro are $180 USD ($250 NZD) plus tax and freight or $349 on Dicksmith




dafman
  #2656305 14-Feb-2021 19:57
JPNZ:

dafman:


As an iPhone user, it's great to know there are other quality wireless in-ear options in addition to the $400+ Airpods



Ummmm?


Latest gen 2 Airpods incl Charge case $215-$244


Not to mention Airpods Pro are $180 USD ($250 NZD) plus tax and freight or $349 on Dicksmith



I was talking about in-ear, so pros are the only valid comparison.



JPNZ
  #2656453 15-Feb-2021 08:09
dafman: 

 



I was talking about in-ear, so pros are the only valid comparison.

 

 

 

Airpods are in ear?

 

 

 

https://www.smithscity.co.nz/tv-and-audio/headphones/in-ear/apple-airpods-2-with-charging-case-9057736




dafman
  #2656541 15-Feb-2021 11:26
JPNZ:

dafman: 




I was talking about in-ear, so pros are the only valid comparison.


 


Airpods are in ear?


 


https://www.smithscity.co.nz/tv-and-audio/headphones/in-ear/apple-airpods-2-with-charging-case-9057736



On Pro are in-ear. Standard airpod are on-ear design.

JPNZ
  #2656600 15-Feb-2021 12:28
The link I posted clearly shows airpods are in ear same as the pro's. 




dafman
  #2656919 15-Feb-2021 18:42
JPNZ:

 

The link I posted clearly shows airpods are in ear same as the pro's. 

 

 

Your link was Smiths City!

 

Try this one

 

"The big obvious change is the new design, which switches to an in-ear construction..." 

 

(this is my final post on this thread) 

shk292
  #2656949 15-Feb-2021 19:29
I've always thought of "on-ear" as being the larger, flat headphones that sit "on" your ears, while "in ear" are the ones that fit, erm, "in" your ears.  Reading further down the Verge article linked, it tends to agree with this:

 

"The first two models of AirPods were hard plastic earbuds that sat in your ears, just like Apple’s iconic iPod headphones. This design did the AirPods well — as evidenced by their massive success. But the one-size-fits-most approach always leaves some of us in the cold. It never worked for me. I could get AirPods in my ear, but any sudden movements or even a quick turn of my head, and they’d go tumbling to the ground"

 

So, it agrees that all airpods have been in-ear, but the big change is that the Pro ones have the silicone tip to make a snugger in-ear fit

JPNZ
  #2657266 16-Feb-2021 07:46
shk292:

 

I've always thought of "on-ear" as being the larger, flat headphones that sit "on" your ears, while "in ear" are the ones that fit, erm, "in" your ears.  Reading further down the Verge article linked, it tends to agree with this:

 

"The first two models of AirPods were hard plastic earbuds that sat in your ears, just like Apple’s iconic iPod headphones. This design did the AirPods well — as evidenced by their massive success. But the one-size-fits-most approach always leaves some of us in the cold. It never worked for me. I could get AirPods in my ear, but any sudden movements or even a quick turn of my head, and they’d go tumbling to the ground"

 

So, it agrees that all airpods have been in-ear, but the big change is that the Pro ones have the silicone tip to make a snugger in-ear fit

 

 

100% correct, Thank you.

 

 

 

ALL airpods (not max obviously) go in your ear hence the term (in-ear)




