https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/phone-and-gps/headphones/samsung-galaxy-buds-live-wireless-noise-cancelling-in-ear-headphones-mystic-bronze.html
Looks like only the Mystic Bronze colour, but it is certainly the lowest price they have been yet
Looks like only the Mystic Bronze colour, but it is certainly the lowest price they have been yet
Awful things, but i have funny ears so they don't fit correctly. However some reviews i saw when they first came out said they were good.
Awful things, but i have funny ears so they don't fit correctly. However some reviews i saw when they first came out said they were good.
Yeah, I had read a few reviews that said they were hit-and-miss for ear fit. I struggle with keeping most in-ear phones seated, but I don't know if that is down to fitment or user error...
What is the sound like? I'm not expecting audiophile quality, but I just want something wireless for casual background listening.
So these sit outside of the ear canal, when i do this and they stay in place i don't like the sound, however push them so it sits in the ear canal and the sound is great :)
They are my work headphones for music, i have been on a run with them and if I am wearing them like samsung says then they fall out, if i push them in then they stay put.
But like i said, my ears are funny and i find it hard to find good fitting buds.
I also have dodgy ears, so need in-ear rather than on-ear - but thought I would give a shout out for Samsung ear buds.
I have a pair of first gen Galaxy buds and I love them. I recently moved from a Galaxy phone to iPhone and they work great, although I miss access to the app. That said, I see the later models of Galaxy buds do have iPhone app support.
I alternate with Sennheiser Momentum in-ear wireless and I would rate Galaxy buds sound performance up with the Sennheiser (to my ears anyway).
As an iPhone user, it's great to know there are other quality wireless in-ear options in addition to the $400+ Airpods
Be wary that the buds iOS app only supports the Buds + and Buds Live, not the Buds Pro.
Slightly regret my buds pro purchase now... giving it to the wife to go back to my older pair.
As an iPhone user, it's great to know there are other quality wireless in-ear options in addition to the $400+ Airpods
Ummmm?
Latest gen 2 Airpods incl Charge case $215-$244
Not to mention Airpods Pro are $180 USD ($250 NZD) plus tax and freight or $349 on Dicksmith
I was talking about in-ear, so pros are the only valid comparison.
Airpods are in ear?
https://www.smithscity.co.nz/tv-and-audio/headphones/in-ear/apple-airpods-2-with-charging-case-9057736
The link I posted clearly shows airpods are in ear same as the pro's.
Your link was Smiths City!
"The big obvious change is the new design, which switches to an in-ear construction..."
(this is my final post on this thread)
I've always thought of "on-ear" as being the larger, flat headphones that sit "on" your ears, while "in ear" are the ones that fit, erm, "in" your ears. Reading further down the Verge article linked, it tends to agree with this:
"The first two models of AirPods were hard plastic earbuds that sat in your ears, just like Apple’s iconic iPod headphones. This design did the AirPods well — as evidenced by their massive success. But the one-size-fits-most approach always leaves some of us in the cold. It never worked for me. I could get AirPods in my ear, but any sudden movements or even a quick turn of my head, and they’d go tumbling to the ground"
So, it agrees that all airpods have been in-ear, but the big change is that the Pro ones have the silicone tip to make a snugger in-ear fit
100% correct, Thank you.
ALL airpods (not max obviously) go in your ear hence the term (in-ear)
