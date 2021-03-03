Perhaps as a result of Covid, the PDF version of this book has been made free by the World Photography Organisation.



The Sony World Photography Awards 2020 book showcases the best in global contemporary photography today. The World Photography Organisation is offering this year's edition as a free, downloadable PDF for everyone. We understand resources like photography books can not only enhance your practice, but will keep you inspired, and lift your spirits, during what has been a trying year. Readers will also enjoy a unique essay by David Campany on this year's Outstanding Contribution to Photography recipient Gerhard Steidl.

Two options:

Add to cart or download directly (208 MB)

Found at OzBargain