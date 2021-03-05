There are 7 challenges available to choose from, select one that's right for you. Once you complete that challenge you will earn a free Microsoft Certification exam that can be applied to your choice from a select list of options.
- Microsoft 365 Enterprise Admin Challenge
- Azure Admin Challenge
- Data Scientist Challenge
- Teams Admin Challenge
- Data Analyst Challenge
- Identity + Information Protection Challenge
- Security Operations Analyst Challenge
The challenge ends on March 30, 2021 at 4:00 PM UTC (16:00). Make sure all modules in your challenge are complete before time runs out.
If you complete your challenge before it ends, one Microsoft Certification exam will be associated with your Learn profile on April 7, 2021.
You will be notified via email when it becomes available.
According to danishejee at HotUKDeals, these are the Microsoft exams that are redeemable.
- AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator
- DP-100: Designing and Implementing a Data Science Solution on Azure
- MS-700: Managing Microsoft Teams
- MS-100: Microsoft 365 Identity and Services
- MS-101: Microsoft 365 Mobility and Security
- DA-100: Analyzing Data with Microsoft Power BI
- SC-200: Microsoft Security Operations Analyst
- SC-300: Microsoft Identity and Access Administrator
- SC-400: Microsoft Information Protection Administrator