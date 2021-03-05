Link here

There are 7 challenges available to choose from, select one that's right for you. Once you complete that challenge you will earn a free Microsoft Certification exam that can be applied to your choice from a select list of options.

Microsoft 365 Enterprise Admin Challenge

Azure Admin Challenge

Data Scientist Challenge

Teams Admin Challenge

Data Analyst Challenge

Identity + Information Protection Challenge

Security Operations Analyst Challenge

The challenge ends on March 30, 2021 at 4:00 PM UTC (16:00). Make sure all modules in your challenge are complete before time runs out.

If you complete your challenge before it ends, one Microsoft Certification exam will be associated with your Learn profile on April 7, 2021.

You will be notified via email when it becomes available.

According to danishejee at HotUKDeals, these are the Microsoft exams that are redeemable.