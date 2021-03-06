I have a pair of these small powered speakers. Fab sound for the size. The have two RCA inputs and I have connected one to a Raspberry Pi based streamer, and the other to an audio Chromecast so that you can stream anything to them. Very impressive bass for the size. Best put on stands if you have the room but equally good beside a TV or computer. Just great wee speakers and now only $99 (or less if you can find a coupon).

No 1 seller in their class at amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Edifier-R1280T-Powered-Bookshelf-Speakers/dp/B016P9HJIA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMNMOWQnqzE

With the introduce-a-friend deal at TheMarket they are only $79 and that's what I paid (for my second pair). As I arranged to have them delivered to a nearby shop no delivery charge. If you join the TheMarket club delivery is free as I recall.

I use MoodeAudio on a Raspberry Pi. I have applied the DSP corrections given below to improve the sound. On stands they are very sweet sounding.

http://moodeaudio.org/

https://www.audiosciencereview.com/forum/index.php?threads/edifier-r1280t-powered-speaker-review.16112/page-2