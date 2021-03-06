Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Edifier R1280T Bookshelf Powered Speakers - $99 @ The Market - $79 with coupon
prob

145 posts

Master Geek


#282686 6-Mar-2021 10:23
I have a pair of these small powered speakers. Fab sound for the size. The have two RCA inputs and I have connected one to a Raspberry Pi based streamer, and the other to an audio Chromecast so that you can stream anything to them. Very impressive bass for the size. Best put on stands if you have the room but equally good beside a TV or computer. Just great wee speakers and now only $99 (or less if you can find a coupon).

 

No 1 seller in their class at amazon:

 

https://www.amazon.com/Edifier-R1280T-Powered-Bookshelf-Speakers/dp/B016P9HJIA

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMNMOWQnqzE

 

With the introduce-a-friend deal at TheMarket they are only $79 and that's what I paid (for my second pair). As I arranged to have them delivered to a nearby shop no delivery charge. If you join the TheMarket club delivery is free as I recall.

 

I use MoodeAudio on a Raspberry Pi. I have applied the DSP corrections given below to improve the sound. On stands they are very sweet sounding.

 

http://moodeaudio.org/

 

https://www.audiosciencereview.com/forum/index.php?threads/edifier-r1280t-powered-speaker-review.16112/page-2

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
prob

145 posts

Master Geek


  #2668745 6-Mar-2021 10:44
gzt

gzt
13520 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2668943 6-Mar-2021 13:12
Are you sure that is the R1280T in your picture?

The market picture looks like:



Searching around I see a few R1280 with different letters on the end. Btw, where did you get the stands?

prob

145 posts

Master Geek


  #2668948 6-Mar-2021 13:20
These are the same model except they are black. Got stands on trade me.



gzt

gzt
13520 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2668950 6-Mar-2021 13:22
I'm not a fan of The Market website.

SMS required before it will present the checkout after the first order? Annoying and difficult with marginal cell reception. I'm not exaggerating when I say from me they have missed out on several hundred dollars and counting because other sites don't do this. Timewasting splash screen - also annoying

Edit: SMS required for forgot password link

gzt

gzt
13520 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2668953 6-Mar-2021 13:24
prob: These are the same model except they are black.

Your pic shows four round circles. The Market pic shows three. What is the extra one?

prob

145 posts

Master Geek


  #2668956 6-Mar-2021 13:30
It would help if I posted link...

https://themarket.com/nz/p/edifier-r1280t-bookshelf-speakers-black/2-R2718596

Extra circle is infrared receiver that is only on one speaker.

There are versions with a subwoofer output, bluetooth, digital and usb. This flavour just has 2 rca inputs. With Raspberry Pi streamer I have bluetooth , airplay, spotify, squeezelite, upnp etc and chromecast via dongle.

prob

145 posts

Master Geek


  #2668961 6-Mar-2021 13:33
To be clear I have ordered a second pair of these black ones. The wooden vineer ones go for about $150 or so.



gzt

gzt
13520 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2668963 6-Mar-2021 13:36
That explains it. Thanks for the update!

gzt

gzt
13520 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2668965 6-Mar-2021 13:37
I see Catch NZ have the Bluetooth variant for $144 + $10, at Dick Smith for $119 + $27 delivery!

gzt

gzt
13520 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2669024 6-Mar-2021 14:15
Purchased black T model from The Warehouse $99 + $5 ship. Offer open until the 9th March. Usual price $149.

The Warehouse has a guest checkout option - no password management required. I wish The Market had the same.

mattwnz
18623 posts

Uber Geek


  #2669033 6-Mar-2021 14:43
gzt: I'm not a fan of The Market website.

SMS required before it will present the checkout after the first order? Annoying and difficult with marginal cell reception. I'm not exaggerating when I say from me they have missed out on several hundred dollars and counting because other sites don't do this. Timewasting splash screen - also annoying

Edit: SMS required for forgot password link

 

 

 

I don't like how they distance the retailer from the consumer, and you have to try and do things through them. If buying  a large item such as a TV directly from the retail, you can also often pick up the item at their store, but if you buy via the market, that same retailer has to deliver the item and you have to pay a large delivery fee, you don't get the option to pick it up due to it being a large item.

richms
25106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2669050 6-Mar-2021 15:14
mattwnz:

 

I don't like how they distance the retailer from the consumer, and you have to try and do things through them. If buying  a large item such as a TV directly from the retail, you can also often pick up the item at their store, but if you buy via the market, that same retailer has to deliver the item and you have to pay a large delivery fee, you don't get the option to pick it up due to it being a large item.

 

 

Its like they were "OMG amazon is coming and stuff is too hard to find and buy in NZ" so they just made it harder to do both with it cluttered with chaff products, lousy search features, and just leaving the shipping up to the same useless people at the merchants that feature on it. Other than their incentives to join which seem to be using SMS to limit the number of joining offers you can use, I have had no reason to use the site.




Richard rich.ms

Wakrak
953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2669114 6-Mar-2021 18:03
gzt: Purchased black T model from The Warehouse $99 + $5 ship. Offer open until the 9th March. Usual price $149.

The Warehouse has a guest checkout option - no password management required. I wish The Market had the same.



For those of you purchasing from The Warehouse:

giveit-twl-10off100-210303 = $10 off $100 (10/3)
FDREF84524 = free shipping (26/3)

gzt

gzt
13520 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2669115 6-Mar-2021 18:05
Nice, where do you find these things?

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2669116 6-Mar-2021 18:11
How good is the sound quality given the low price?

