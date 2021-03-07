Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and Deals4K TV 43" Smart / 50" Non-Smart - The Warehouse / The Market - $399

gzt

gzt

13521 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#282703 7-Mar-2021 09:37
Send private message

50" 4K + freeview HD - VN50U22020 - $399

 

HDMI 2.0 x3, USB Ready and audio output

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/veon-50-inch-4k-ultra-hd-tv-vn50u22020/R2694035.html

 

43" 4K with built in Chromecast - VN43ID70 - $399

 

Inputs: HDMI x 4, USB x 3

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/veon-43-inch-4k-ultra-hd-smart-tv-vn43id70/R2689977.html

 

 

 

I'm leaning towards the 50". I'm intending to drive it with MDP to HDMI from a multi-use lounge PC as the only input. Looks like the 50" is released every couple of years updating the last two digits of the model number. Fingers crossed for sound working from MDP to HDMI I expect it will from dedicated graphics.

 

The 43" with inbuilt Chromecast would be very convenient for occasional picture/video casting from phones. Eliminating separate chromecast and powersupply. It's still a possibility.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
richms
25109 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2669376 7-Mar-2021 11:12
Send private message

Check the internal chromecast will support the apps you want, they're not all created equally good.




Richard rich.ms

gzt

gzt

13521 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2672044 11-Mar-2021 23:15
Send private message

I had a look at both in store. The 43" on display had a pink tinge no other sets had. I looked at the 50".

It looked terrible next to the HDR HD Sony. The Warehouse uses the same display video on all the TVs. That video or some aspect of the link I think is not 4K. It's definitely HDR tho! Anyway, almost bought the Sony but I stuck to the plan and eventually bought the 4K 50".

It's what I expected from a $400 4K TV. The sound is just laughable. No issue as I use external speakers anyway. TV itself met expectations. The mount is at the bottom of the TV. I'm used to monitors so that was a surprise. 4K content looks good.

The annoying part is steaming services. This is where I find out that Netflix does not want to provide 4K download to my slower connection. Found out Prime Video does not provide 4K to Windows machines. Two strikes.

Oh, the not cheap MDP to HDMI cable I bought does only 30hz.

On balance the Sony HDR HD will be the better move for me sometime soon until fibre eventually arrives. Unless Chorus is ringfenced and bankrupted by Starlink before that ever happens..

gzt

gzt

13521 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2672506 12-Mar-2021 21:30
Send private message

Something else. Monitors have auto-power save with no input. This does not do that automatically. Unless there's an HDMI power option I'm missing..

There is a general auto-power off function with a minimum 4 hours. Long, and does not care if there is input or not.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 