

I had a look at both in store. The 43" on display had a pink tinge no other sets had. I looked at the 50".



It looked terrible next to the HDR HD Sony. The Warehouse uses the same display video on all the TVs. That video or some aspect of the link I think is not 4K. It's definitely HDR tho! Anyway, almost bought the Sony but I stuck to the plan and eventually bought the 4K 50".



It's what I expected from a $400 4K TV. The sound is just laughable. No issue as I use external speakers anyway. TV itself met expectations. The mount is at the bottom of the TV. I'm used to monitors so that was a surprise. 4K content looks good.



The annoying part is steaming services. This is where I find out that Netflix does not want to provide 4K download to my slower connection. Found out Prime Video does not provide 4K to Windows machines. Two strikes.



Oh, the not cheap MDP to HDMI cable I bought does only 30hz.



On balance the Sony HDR HD will be the better move for me sometime soon until fibre eventually arrives. Unless Chorus is ringfenced and bankrupted by Starlink before that ever happens..