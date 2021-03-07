50" 4K + freeview HD - VN50U22020 - $399
HDMI 2.0 x3, USB Ready and audio output
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/veon-50-inch-4k-ultra-hd-tv-vn50u22020/R2694035.html
43" 4K with built in Chromecast - VN43ID70 - $399
Inputs: HDMI x 4, USB x 3
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/veon-43-inch-4k-ultra-hd-smart-tv-vn43id70/R2689977.html
I'm leaning towards the 50". I'm intending to drive it with MDP to HDMI from a multi-use lounge PC as the only input. Looks like the 50" is released every couple of years updating the last two digits of the model number. Fingers crossed for sound working from MDP to HDMI I expect it will from dedicated graphics.
The 43" with inbuilt Chromecast would be very convenient for occasional picture/video casting from phones. Eliminating separate chromecast and powersupply. It's still a possibility.