Whats is a best towbar offer on Welly market so far? Found towbarexpress but their "contact us" is down(not cool) and "east west towbar", will contact them tomorrow. Thanks
Journeyman:
may be someone point to towbar deal? ok with me to move to proper forum
Are you meaning who offers the cheapest deal? I'd suggest considering the quality of install/product and positive feedback as well as price, given this isn't something you want to be done half-@rsed.
I found East Coast Tow Bars did a good job and were well-priced.
A thread from nearly three years ago on Wgtn tow bar installers (and in that I link to the thread that put me onto East Coast), but I imagine it's still fairly relevant today:
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=237494
jonathan18: the quality of install/product and positive feedback as well as price
Exactly what I need, thanks for the link
I strongly recommend East Coast Tow Bars
They are on Hutt road in Lower hutt, very well priced also.
Got a price for installing a towbar with "a bolt on tongue" option, google shows it is a standard option, what are other options exists?( I have no idea) what are pros/cons? A towbar needs for carrying the bikes.
I wasn't overly impressed with east coast towbars. Their staff forgot to refit many of the little plastic clips that hold the inner boot plastic together, as well as fasten the trailer light socket to the underside of my bumper.
The tongue of my tow bar has also gone very rusty - the paint treatment may not have been very well applied.
OTOH I seldom tow and I think me and my car will rust away before the tongue loses enough material to become unsafe, even if it does look a pretty crappy in the meantime.
So it's a removable tongue as opposed to a fixed one? As long as it is has the tongue load rating you require for your bikes (not to be confused with the towing weight), it will be fine. The removable tongue is for convenience, but most people will simply leave them installed so YMMV.
I can also give another +1 to East Coast Towbars; I had a fixed tongue one installed on a Toyota Mark X for $450 last year and was happy with it, even though I only ended up using it twice before selling haha. They had it done on a Saturday morning within 3 hours, so even coming from out of town was no issue.
elpenguino:
wow, thats really important for me.
I'll give an upvote to Towbar Express on Victoria St. Instead of on-line contact give them a call and you'll probably speak to Cindy. Friendly, professional and helpful.
Cost me $620 for my VF Commodore, Johnson Ebbett wanted $1500.
And as mentioned above, if you're going to carry bikes do confirm the tongue loadweight. My wife's Honda Jazz is rated up to 50kg. The rack itself and two e-bikes will probably exceed that.
Ok, thanks for that
floydbloke: if you're going to carry bikes do confirm the tongue loadweight.
Confirm with who? Towbarexpress/Cindy? what if the tongue loadweight is not enough for 3 bikes?
01EG:
Confirm with who? Towbarexpress/Cindy?
Yes
01EG:
what if the tongue loadweight is not enough for 3 bikes?
Ring around elsewhere and try and find one that is
