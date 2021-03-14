Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
towbar recommendation wellington
01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


#283827 14-Mar-2021 15:26
Whats is a best towbar offer on Welly market so far? Found towbarexpress but their "contact us" is down(not cool) and "east west towbar", will contact them tomorrow. Thanks

Journeyman
873 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2674292 14-Mar-2021 15:30
This is neither a bargain nor a deal so I don't know why you've posted it here.

01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2674294 14-Mar-2021 15:33
Journeyman:

 

This is neither a bargain nor a deal so I don't know why you've posted it here.

 

 

may be someone point to towbar deal? ok with me to move to proper forum

jonathan18
6053 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2674297 14-Mar-2021 15:53
Are you meaning who offers the cheapest deal? I'd suggest considering the quality of install/product and positive feedback as well as price, given this isn't something you want to be done half-@rsed.

 

I found East Coast Tow Bars did a good job and were well-priced.

 

A thread from nearly three years ago on Wgtn tow bar installers (and in that I link to the thread that put me onto East Coast), but I imagine it's still fairly relevant today:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=237494

 

 



01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2674302 14-Mar-2021 15:58
jonathan18: the quality of install/product and positive feedback as well as price

 

Exactly what I need, thanks for the link

DjShadow
3833 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2674304 14-Mar-2021 15:59
I strongly recommend East Coast Tow Bars

 

They are on Hutt road in Lower hutt, very well priced also.

01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2674794 15-Mar-2021 11:59
Got a price for installing a towbar with "a bolt on tongue" option, google shows it is a standard option, what are other options exists?( I have no idea) what are pros/cons? A towbar needs for carrying the bikes.

elpenguino
2427 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2674819 15-Mar-2021 12:15
I wasn't overly impressed with east coast towbars. Their staff forgot to refit many of the little plastic clips that hold the inner boot plastic together, as well as fasten the trailer light socket to the underside of my bumper.

 

The tongue of my tow bar has also gone very rusty - the paint treatment may not have been very well applied.

 

OTOH I seldom tow and I think me and my car will rust away before the tongue loses enough material to become unsafe, even if it does look a pretty crappy in the meantime.




ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2674823 15-Mar-2021 12:20
So it's a removable tongue as opposed to a fixed one? As long as it is has the tongue load rating you require for your bikes (not to be confused with the towing weight), it will be fine. The removable tongue is for convenience, but most people will simply leave them installed so YMMV.

 

I can also give another +1 to East Coast Towbars; I had a fixed tongue one installed on a Toyota Mark X for $450 last year and was happy with it, even though I only ended up using it twice before selling haha. They had it done on a Saturday morning within 3 hours, so even coming from out of town was no issue.

01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2674826 15-Mar-2021 12:23
elpenguino:

 

I wasn't overly impressed with east coast towbars. Their staff forgot to refit many of the little plastic clips that hold the inner boot plastic together, as well as fasten the trailer light socket to the underside of my bumper.

 

The tongue of my tow bar has also gone very rusty - the paint treatment may not have been very well applied.

 

OTOH I seldom tow and I think me and my car will rust away before the tongue loses enough material to become unsafe, even if it does look a pretty crappy in the meantime.

 

 

wow, thats really important for me.

floydbloke
2804 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2674830 15-Mar-2021 12:37
I'll give an upvote to Towbar Express on Victoria St.  Instead of on-line contact give them a call and you'll probably speak to Cindy.  Friendly, professional and helpful.

 

Cost me $620 for my VF Commodore, Johnson Ebbett wanted $1500.

 

And as mentioned above, if you're going to carry bikes do confirm the tongue loadweight.  My wife's Honda Jazz is rated up to 50kg.  The rack itself  and two e-bikes will probably exceed that.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2674832 15-Mar-2021 12:41
Ok, thanks for that

 

floydbloke: if you're going to carry bikes do confirm the tongue loadweight.

 

Confirm with who? Towbarexpress/Cindy? what if the tongue loadweight is not enough for 3 bikes?

 

 

01EG

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2674835 15-Mar-2021 12:44
And thinking not just a bike holder but something like this

floydbloke
2804 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2674929 15-Mar-2021 14:27
01EG:

 

Confirm with who? Towbarexpress/Cindy? 

 

 

Yes

 

01EG:

 

what if the tongue loadweight is not enough for 3 bikes?

 

 

Ring around elsewhere and try and find one that is




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

panther2
183 posts

Master Geek


  #2675052 15-Mar-2021 16:27
Could try lockon they have a lot of installers all over.

