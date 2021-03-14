I wasn't overly impressed with east coast towbars. Their staff forgot to refit many of the little plastic clips that hold the inner boot plastic together, as well as fasten the trailer light socket to the underside of my bumper.

The tongue of my tow bar has also gone very rusty - the paint treatment may not have been very well applied.

OTOH I seldom tow and I think me and my car will rust away before the tongue loses enough material to become unsafe, even if it does look a pretty crappy in the meantime.