Forums Bargains and Deals [PC] Half-Life: Alyx (VR) $45.89 (w. $76.49) @ Steam Store
Wakrak

#283990 24-Mar-2021 12:31
Part of Steams March Madness sale. Possibly the lowest price for it ever. 

 

Requires a VR headset.
Apparently there's some decent mods for it as well; Give it a N64 Golden Eye or Bioshock twist. 

Dairyxox
  #2679870 24-Mar-2021 16:01
Thanks I've been waiting for this one.

 

Pretty much given up on modern PC gaming since hardware prices are insane - hopefully the old girl can handle it.

  #2680042 24-Mar-2021 21:53
If only Valve sold the Index here...




LostBoyNZ
  #2680145 25-Mar-2021 08:41
Yeah, Valve said the reason the Index isn't sold in New Zealand (or Australia) is because of a parts shortage. It's a bit frustrating so many countries have it though but not us.

 

Having said that my little business http://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz hires virtual reality including renting the Valve Index, and I courier post it anywhere in NZ with a prepaid return label. I also rent Gaming PCs if people need those too.




Dairyxox
  #2681767 27-Mar-2021 21:08
I had no idea Rhys Darby was a the voice actor for a lead character in this. It was surreal hearing that voice. Two thumbs up.👍

