Part of Steams March Madness sale. Possibly the lowest price for it ever.
Requires a VR headset.
Apparently there's some decent mods for it as well; Give it a N64 Golden Eye or Bioshock twist.
Thanks I've been waiting for this one.
Pretty much given up on modern PC gaming since hardware prices are insane - hopefully the old girl can handle it.
If only Valve sold the Index here...
Yeah, Valve said the reason the Index isn't sold in New Zealand (or Australia) is because of a parts shortage. It's a bit frustrating so many countries have it though but not us.
Having said that my little business http://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz hires virtual reality including renting the Valve Index, and I courier post it anywhere in NZ with a prepaid return label. I also rent Gaming PCs if people need those too.
I had no idea Rhys Darby was a the voice actor for a lead character in this. It was surreal hearing that voice. Two thumbs up.👍