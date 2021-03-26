Use code: APPMARCH at checkout for $1 shipping on small items. Supposed to be a Noel Leeming app exclusive. Showed me what the code was at checkout and it works fine through browser.

Terms & Conditions

"Only includes items with an initial $6 delivery fee. Excludes large items. If a large and small item is added to cart, a $5 discount will be applied off the large item delivery cost."

_________

This goes well with CSC discounts and ZIP10 ($10 off $50 spend)

Example:

Panasonic Eneloop Pro AA Size Rechargeable Batteries 4 Pack (Cscbg Main $16.96 ea.)

x3 = $50.89

+ $1 delivery = $51.89

Checkout = $49.89 + $1 delivery = $50.89 (unsure why)

- $10 (ZIP) = $40.89