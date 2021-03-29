Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsAttend entire Seagate DataSphere 2021 Virtual Event (31.03), receive $10 Virtual Visa Voucher @ Seagate
Wakrak

975 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#284060 29-Mar-2021 07:52
Send private message

Registration link

 

Seagate is holding a virtual event for their Datasphere Conference 2021. 

 

"Move, manage, and monetize your enterprise data like a pro. To learn how, join us March 31st for our virtual event. Participants who attend the entire live virtual event will receive an e-voucher".

 

Requirements

 

  • Register BEFORE March 31, 2021 11:00 AM Singapore Time (NZDT 4:00 PM)
  • ATTEND the entire live Seagate APJ Datasphere 2021 on March 31, 2021
  • Limit one (1) entry per Eligible Registrant.

Allow 28 days for delivery of Promotion Giveaway following completion of verification process of registration and attendance of the live Seagate APJ Datasphere 2021.

 

Full T&Cs here.

 

 

Create new topic
Wakrak

975 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2684654 31-Mar-2021 11:26
Send private message

Last chance to register. Turn off ad-blockers when you sign up. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Wakrak

975 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2696186 21-Apr-2021 17:00
Send private message

Emails are coming through now asking for a delivery address for the $10 Visa voucher if you participated. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 