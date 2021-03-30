Full credit to Databitz over at Choice Cheapies, Lifetime down from USD$49 to $4.
Doesn't appear to have been posted here and I suspect a few of you might be keen.
Full credit to Databitz over at Choice Cheapies, Lifetime down from USD$49 to $4.
Doesn't appear to have been posted here and I suspect a few of you might be keen.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
Thanks! This is a great deal.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
Awesome, done :D
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram