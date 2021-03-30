Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Bargains and Deals Shodan Lifetime membership for $4
#284094 30-Mar-2021 22:20
Send private message

Full credit to Databitz over at Choice Cheapies, Lifetime down from USD$49 to $4.

 

Doesn't appear to have been posted here and I suspect a few of you might be keen.

 

 

 

 




  #2684406 30-Mar-2021 23:22
Thanks! This is a great deal.




  #2684455 31-Mar-2021 07:54
Awesome, done :D

 

 




  #2684718 31-Mar-2021 12:45
Thanks for the heads-up.

Closing this thread now that the deal has ended.




