Cheap, sure, but personal experience makes me note that you gets what you pays for...

It was only yesterday I finally gave up trying to reset my son’s Airdot 2s, after three months of the left bud frequently going dead for no reason - to their credit, 1day offered a replacement or full refund within 30 seconds of the online chat. That may well indicate wider ‘feedback’!

And these Airdot 2s were a replacement for a pair of Airdot Pro 2s that we’d bought him for Christmas, and which died within a day.

The lesson I’ve taken from this is to stay away from cheap buds - they not only sound pretty sh1t but they’re too often unreliable and poorly made.

As replacements, I’ve ordered my son a pair of first gen Samsung Galaxy Buds - $122 incl shipping, and IME experience they’re totally reliable and decent-sounding buds.