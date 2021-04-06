Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wakrak

#284183 6-Apr-2021 07:54
Limited time offer. Free PDF books of the following releases:

 

PDF - The history of Ocean Software
PDF - The story of the Commodore Amiga in Pixels
PDF - The story of the Commodore 64 in pixels
PDF - The Story of the Oliver Twins
PDF - The Little Book of ZX Spectrum Games
PDF - FUSION 64
PDF - FUSION ZX
PDF - FUSION Annual 2020
PDF - FUSION Annual 2021
PDF - The Collected Adventures of Jetman
PDF - Retro Fusion Issue 0
PDF - Retro Fusion Issue 1
PDF - Retro Fusion Issue 2
PDF- FUSION AMIGA
PDF - FUSION - Resident Evil
PDF - FUSION - Dizzy
PDF - CRASH - 30-page Sampler issue
PDF - ZZap! 64 Micro Action Issue 1 - 28-page Sampler issue
Crash 2018 PDF

 

Thanks to RichH6109 at  HotUKDeals

openmedia
  #2687082 6-Apr-2021 10:38
Thanks for the heads up. I got my brother the physical Jetman Annual for Christmas a couple of years ago.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect.

bazzer
  #2688050 7-Apr-2021 21:06
Some great memories in there!

