30% off Specials on Eneloop at Mr Positive
tukapa1

#284354 15-Apr-2021 18:57
See here

 

Mr Positive NZ – Buy Rechargeable Batteries and Chargers Online

 

 

KiwiSurfer
  #2693428 15-Apr-2021 19:25
What a positive bargain that is, I cannot see any negatives!

xpd

  #2693429 15-Apr-2021 19:31
Good to see someones getting charged up about it.

 

 




tukapa1

  #2693433 15-Apr-2021 19:47
dfnt
  #2693478 15-Apr-2021 20:00
what an electrifying thread

pih

  #2693490 15-Apr-2021 20:27
Can't really blame the OP, it's not his volt that news of the sale spread so fast. At this rate, it'll rech-Argentina in record time. They'll cell like hotcakes at that price, I hope they have amp-le supplies.

Wakrak
  #2693494 15-Apr-2021 20:38
If you're a CSC member at Noel Leeming (below prices are from Cscbg Main): 

 

Eneloop Pro AA (4 pack): $16.96
Eneloop Pro AAA (4 pack): $16.51

 

Eneloop AAA 800mAh (2 pack): $7.48
Eneloop AAA 800mAh (4 pack): $14.29
Eneloop AA 2000mAh (2 pack): $7.45
Eneloop AA 2000mAh (4 pack): $14.41

 

AA Size Batteries 4 Pack + 3 Hour Quick Charger: $45.01

 

There's a way to join up without being a member as well. But unsure if that can be discussed here. 

