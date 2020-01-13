Ive recently started playing around with Home Assistant (hass.io) and wanted to make it available outside of home.

I thought I could set up a ddns and then set up port forwarding on my Google wifi but it didnt work.

I opened a chat with MyRepublic and they directly said that ddns will not work with MyRepublic and that I would need to pay for a static IP (at $8 a month)

Given that this is just a side project for my house, I dont want to pay $8 a month for it

It seems a little on the nose that they would block a service like ddns that forces you to buy one of their services :(

Anyway, does anyone know any other avenues I could try with regards to accessing my Home Assistant externally?

thanks

-Kris