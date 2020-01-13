Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums
MyRepublic
DDNS alternatives when on MyRepublic


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 262254 13-Jan-2020 09:53
Send private message quote this post

Ive recently started playing around with Home Assistant (hass.io) and wanted to make it available outside of home.

 

I thought I could set up a ddns and then set up port forwarding on my Google wifi but it didnt work.

 

I opened a chat with MyRepublic and they directly said that ddns will not work with MyRepublic and that I would need to pay for a static IP (at $8 a month)

 

Given that this is just a side project for my house, I dont want to pay $8 a month for it

 

It seems a little on the nose that they would block a service like ddns that forces you to buy one of their services :(

 

 

 

Anyway, does anyone know any other avenues I could try with regards to accessing my Home Assistant externally?

 

thanks

 

 

 

-Kris

xpd

SysOp
10225 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390814 13-Jan-2020 10:06
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Its probably because you're on a CGNAT connection ? Therefore you cant host anything. You need a static. 

 

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***

/dev/null
9005 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390852 13-Jan-2020 10:37
Send private message quote this post

MyRepublic have CG-NAT by default. You need to go with one of their other plans but seriously I recommend going with a more competent provider instead.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

 
 
 
 




2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2390858 13-Jan-2020 10:43
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

MyRepublic have CG-NAT by default. You need to go with one of their other plans but seriously I recommend going with a more competent provider instead.

 

 

Unfortunately Im on a contract with them so switching isn't an option right now :(

28530 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390932 13-Jan-2020 11:32
Send private message quote this post

They don't block DDNS.

 

You don't have a public IP address as you're on a CG-NAT connection so can't host anything or port forward.

3487 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2390937 13-Jan-2020 11:52
Send private message quote this post

I did suggest at one point a thread/ISP area update with those who were public vs CG-NAT, not sure it eventuated or not.

 

 

 

But it could use one, with a graphic similar to this

 

 

 

 

Basically multiply the right box x hundreds of other users like yourself sharing the IP. You can all get out and request stuff back, but share the same address internet side so can't get back in without asking first

BDFL - Memuneh
65245 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390939 13-Jan-2020 12:01
Send private message quote this post

And reconsider the whole "port forward" thing...




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

