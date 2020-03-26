Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268565 26-Mar-2020 11:29
So working from home has now opened up a few challenges for me. It seems sharing a computer with another work colleague is near impossible. I am trying to give someone ssh access into my Linux server. Problem is that My Republic want to charge me extra for a static IP address. They insisting that I already have a "dynamic IP address", but need a static IP address. I disagree.

 

My definition of a dynamic ip address is that its an IP address that may change often, but its at least still an individual address on the internet. Therefore it would still suite my needs. According to whatsmyip, my IP is currently 101.100.131.XX. This is probably the same as many other MyRepublic users. Am I right to say that I don't currently have a dynamic IP address? When I signed up they assured me I would get a dynamic ip address.

 

 

  #2446968 26-Mar-2020 11:37
You're on CG-NAT and receiving dynamic CG-NAT IP addresses. Unfortunately you signed up with a cheap provider and this is what they have offered you so you might just have to suck it up or find another way of giving access. Whatsmyip should still be reporting the Ipv4 internet routable address, not the CG-NAT internal address. Your router may report your WAN address as the CG-NAT address, however.



  #2446970 26-Mar-2020 11:39
Great service from my republic. Here is their response:

 

We are willing to provide you with a static IP address, free of charge due to the current situation. However this is only for the duration of the COVID-19 alert level 3/4.

 

Still keen to hear though on what everybody elses definition of "Dynamic IP address" is.

 
 
 
 


  #2446980 26-Mar-2020 11:45
Need to be a bit more specific, say non-cgnat dynamic ipv4.

You don’t really need a static one as you can use dynamic dns to keep it addressable if it ever changes

