So working from home has now opened up a few challenges for me. It seems sharing a computer with another work colleague is near impossible. I am trying to give someone ssh access into my Linux server. Problem is that My Republic want to charge me extra for a static IP address. They insisting that I already have a "dynamic IP address", but need a static IP address. I disagree.

My definition of a dynamic ip address is that its an IP address that may change often, but its at least still an individual address on the internet. Therefore it would still suite my needs. According to whatsmyip, my IP is currently 101.100.131.XX. This is probably the same as many other MyRepublic users. Am I right to say that I don't currently have a dynamic IP address? When I signed up they assured me I would get a dynamic ip address.