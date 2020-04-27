Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MyRepublic DNS Bad Config Errors


#270186 27-Apr-2020 15:59
Before I get roasted (or go any further) let me say I have seen the light, learned the error of my ways and will be moving away from MyRepublic when my 12 month contract is up.

 

However, for now I have a PureGig connection on the standard 'WifiHub + Router' that you get given. 

 

I had actually been on MyRepublic for a year prior to this, with no real issues to report (they were even easy enough to deal with when I moved house 2 months ago and needed to get fibre installed at the new place).

 

Long story short, as of the last couple of weeks I have been getting repeated DNS PROBE FINISHED BAD CONFIG errors when browsing the Internet (Chrome on Mac OSX, but also drops out on Android and kicks over to my Spark 4g).

 

I have rebooted the router etc to no avail.

 

I will get approximately 5-8 of these drops a day, that last from 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Most of the time it is just an annoyance, but it has become particularly problematic when conducting business calls via Skype, Zoom etc (for example I dropped out on a big sales call the other day, which was very frustrating!) In fact, I now just hotspot my Mac to my phone for important video meetings to reduce the risk of a dropout. 

 

The only thing I've changed is that I swapped from using the 2.4ghz band to 5ghz on my Mac. This is because on the 2.4ghz band I was lucky to get more than 10 Mbps down - was frequently getting sub-1 Mbps in the evenings. At my old property I used the same hardware on the 2.4ghz band, so presumably the issue here is to do with the layout of the house (there was no cabling or particularly good entry points for the Enable installer, so they had to through the garage, then through the kitchen wall and now my router sits on top of the fridge).

 

Swapping to the 5ghz band massively increases speeds, with most tests on my Mac giving me at least 300Mbps down at all times. When working well it is more than fast enough for my needs, and I'm very happy.

 

However, these random DNS PROBE FINISHED BAD CONFIG errors are doing my head in.

 

I presume they are occurring at the same time on my Android device (as the wifi will drop for a similar period of time and go over to 4g).

 

I do not get the errors on my iPad, which I've kept connected to 2.4ghz - I just had a drop before posting this and was able to browse fine on my iPad while my Mac wasn't able to use the Internet.

 

Does anyone have some advice on how I might be able to fix this?

 

All MyRepublic will ever tell me to do via support is plug in to ethernet, which I can do but testing is hard (I can't force the error) and I need the wifi to work in my upstairs office ... can't work 24/7 standing by the fridge. 

 

Any advice would be massively appreciated.

  #2472174 27-Apr-2020 16:06
Your WiFi is dropping at certain times. Try a different WiFi channel for 5GHz on the router perhaps. The reason you can't replicate it when plugging into ethernet is because it's a hardwired connection and isn't being dropped in this case. This isn't really a MyRepublic issue as such - it's going to be to do with the equipment in your home. If it persists and you can't fix it, consider an ethernet powerline device 

  #2472176 27-Apr-2020 16:09
Review this document for which 5GHz channels you should be using in NZ, If you're urban/suburban with a lot of networks around, you'll want to stick to 20MHz/40MHz channels probably

 

 

 

https://www.rsm.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/documents/b8c1468d8e/5-ghz-info-leaflet-2019-update.pdf

