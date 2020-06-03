Hi group.



I am having massive trouble with My republic connecting my fibre. They are yet to activate the dhcp on their end and in a last ditch attempt i thought I would manually enter the Wan settings. I have spark installing a 2nd ont in a few days to provide me with a solid connection without the fuss, but my republic have disconnected my VDSL to have nothing currently.



I have been sent my static IP address.

I need their:

-Subnet mask

-default gateway



I have found online their primary and secondary DNS.

103.237.40.66 and 103.237.40.82.



If anyone on Myrepublic can get this info from their router it would be greatly appreciated. :-)



Chorus have sent a screenshot showing everything else is working.



Thanks

