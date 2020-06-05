Hi there,

I would like to check with the fellow MR user out there.

For those on gigabit fibre, could you please post speedtest.net test using the auckland MR server?

I have done all the isolation I can, cables, direct to ONT etc and all I can muster is around 2-300 megabit. uploads around 100megabit. I know these speeds aren't bad in the first world problems context, but I'd like to know if I'm not alone in this. I have a friend also on MR who lives in the same suburb getting similar results.

I have a case open with MR and they just seem to want to shift me to a different plan from the original gigatown one (conspiracy? ;-))

Thank you most kindly