MR - Gigabit speed rubbish


Geek


#272013 5-Jun-2020 13:40
Hi there,

 

I would like to check with the fellow MR user out there.

 

For those on gigabit fibre, could you please post speedtest.net test using the auckland MR server?

 

I have done all the isolation I can, cables, direct to ONT etc and all I can muster is around 2-300 megabit. uploads around 100megabit. I know these speeds aren't bad in the first world problems context, but I'd like to know if I'm not alone in this. I have a friend also on MR who lives in the same suburb getting similar results.

 

I have a case open with MR and they just seem to want to shift me to a different plan from the original gigatown one (conspiracy? ;-))

 

Thank you most kindly

  #2499077 5-Jun-2020 14:13
You might need to add what your router is, ands what is the cabling to the router, cat5, cat5e, cat6.  And does the machine talking to the router run at 1gbps full duplex.

 

 




  #2499080 5-Jun-2020 14:15
Your first mistake is MR

 
 
 
 




  #2499083 5-Jun-2020 14:20
Linux:

 

Your first mistake is MR

 

 

 

 

yes yes, I know (now)... they have been really good for years now, but recently the speeds have dropped well down (or I'm dumb and have missed something obvious)

 

You might need to add what your router is, ands what is the cabling to the router, cat5, cat5e, cat6.  And does the machine talking to the router run at 1gbps full duplex.

 

 

 

My PC that has been the tester machine since day dot, connects at 1 gig using cat5e (it's all I had at the time). It has consistently hit 800-900down and 3-400up in the past.

 

Plugging directly into the ont has the same speed issues as my mate also on MR. The rules out the router (linksys 1900AC), but not my computer I suppose. I am not flush with alternate 1 gig capable devices to test with, which is aggravating. This is why I'm checking with my fellow sufferees on MR.

 

There was a service notice for performance issues which they said they fixed around mid may. I'm dubious about this.

 

 



  #2499111 5-Jun-2020 14:35
Ugh, im almost too embarrassed to say...

 

I removed sophos full "home" protection suite... downloads up to  500-600 now... uploads still "slow" at 100 ish...

 

damn you sophos! :) I did notice the sophos web protection services using a hight amount of CPU during a test... made me wonder.

 

I now invoke the Jedi hand wave... nothing to see here :)

Run a live Linux CD as well, just to ensure no more Windows "features" are holding anything up :)

 

 




