MyRepublic penalised for failing to meet levy requirements


#272985 29-Jul-2020 08:31
From Commerce Commission:

 

 

The Commerce Commission has penalised internet provider MyRepublic for breaching its statutory obligations under the Telecommunications Development Levy (TDL).

The TDL is paid by larger telecommunications firms and is used by Government to pay for telecommunications infrastructure, including the relay service for the deaf and hearing-impaired, broadband for rural areas and improvements to 111 emergency calling services. 

Under the Telecommunications Act, liable companies must provide the Commission with annual audited financial information that the Commission can use to apportion the levy.

MyRepublic failed to provide the required information by the due date and only did so after being pursued by the Commission for several months. MyRepublic was issued with a written warning for a similar breach in 2018.
 
“MyRepublic has now breached its TDL obligations for two years in a row,” says Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson.

“This is unacceptable – it undermines the integrity of the system and is unfair on the New Zealanders who depend on the critical infrastructure and services supported by TDL funds.”

The Commission decided to issue a civil infringement notice in response to MyRepublic’s breach. This carries a fixed pecuniary penalty currently set at $2,000 in the Act.

Should MyRepublic fail to comply in future, the Commission will take MyRepublic’s previous breaches into account when considering the appropriate enforcement response, including proceedings to pursue a pecuniary penalty in the High Court (of up to $300,000 for each breach).

“We’ve taken this action to reinforce the importance of compliance with statutory obligations and signal to all stakeholders that future non-compliance by any liable company will be met with more stringent enforcement responses,” Mr Gilbertson says.

A copy of the civil infringement notice has been published on the Commission’s case register.

 




 

 

  #2530523 29-Jul-2020 08:55
Wow... a *WHOLE* $2000.. That'll teach 'em.




and




  #2530526 29-Jul-2020 08:58
BarTender:

 

Wow... a *WHOLE* $2000.. That'll teach 'em.

 

 

Wait for MyRepublic prices to go up...




 

 

  #2530528 29-Jul-2020 08:59
And the Commerce Commission wonders why no one takes them seriously....

/dev/null
  #2530531 29-Jul-2020 09:15
Take them to the cleaners I say. They're still promoting themselves as the fastest ISP even though the reason they got that title was by giving everyone Gigabit for free over the testing period...

 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
