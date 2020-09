Hey there quick question my contract ends10th October with my republic . Was thinking to switch to 2 degrees Just wondering if I should 100% switch. customer service aside what is the main reasons network wise to switch. I’m a gamer and they offer me 900/500 $75 month which is the cheapest option should I still switch? Wil it improve latency smoothness of gaming ect or would switching do nothing in that regard? Cheers