Gidday all,

I finally had 2000/2000 Hyperfibre connected yesterday to my home / home office. My usecase is around future development of robust remote presence 4K/8K video editing and video file cloud storage; pretty intense upload-intensive applications that perhaps make us one of the few small business situations that really make an argument for this sort of bandwidth. I have elected (with all due trepidation) to give My Republic a try... figured we make extremely few demands on our ISP these days, maybe it'll be ok. Will let you all know how that turns out.

Anyway, I'm hoping someone may be able to give me some advice on configuration. At present I have the supplied HyperFibre Nokia router connected as a direct replacement for our old standard UFB ONT/router combo, connected (in a nasty dual-NAT kludge) to a reasonably grunty PFsense server (DL360 gen8 Xeon). This server is about to get a dual-10gB NIC as a late Christmas present, so the plan is to stick with this basic network design. I have been interested, and happily surprised, to read a number of positive accounts of success with PFsense handling 2-6GB workloads on this sort of hardware, and given this will only happen occasionally here, it seems a reasonable plan. Inside the LAN I have 10GB on the two workstations and am adding it to the NAS, and have an 8-port 10GB switch on the way too.

What I'd like advice on is having My Republic switch me to Bridge Mode, in hopes I can stick with PFsense to do any necessary authentication functions. Its already doing NAT for my LAN, so can I just set it to DHCP on the WAN side and leave it to the Nokia (in bridge mode) to continue to negotiate connection with the outside world? Or if more is required to authenticate, can PFsense do it?

Obviously I don't want to have to add a router box, as it will be impossible or very expensive to get a 10GB capable one. However I really do need to eliminate the dual-NAT kludge we have been using with UFB, as it conflicts with our remote presence software and is generally a pain, as well as probably slowing everything down.

Sorry, I know these are dumb questions, but this is at the very far reaches of my technical wheelhouse. Any input appreciated!

Tony