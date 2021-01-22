Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Configuring new MyRepublic HyperFibre connection - Bridge mode on router and PFsense?
tonysutorius

34 posts

Geek

Trusted

#280964 22-Jan-2021 10:52
Gidday all,

 

I finally had 2000/2000 Hyperfibre connected yesterday to my home / home office. My usecase is around future development of robust remote presence 4K/8K video editing and video file cloud storage; pretty intense upload-intensive applications that perhaps make us one of the few small business situations that really make an argument for this sort of bandwidth. I have elected (with all due trepidation) to give My Republic a try... figured we make extremely few demands on our ISP these days, maybe it'll be ok. Will let you all know how that turns out.

 

Anyway, I'm hoping someone may be able to give me some advice on configuration. At present I have the supplied HyperFibre Nokia router connected as a direct replacement for our old standard UFB ONT/router combo, connected (in a nasty dual-NAT kludge) to a reasonably grunty PFsense server (DL360 gen8 Xeon). This server is about to get a dual-10gB NIC as a late Christmas present, so the plan is to stick with this basic network design. I have been interested, and happily surprised, to read a number of positive accounts of success with PFsense handling 2-6GB workloads on this sort of hardware, and given this will only happen occasionally here, it seems a reasonable plan. Inside the LAN I have 10GB on the two workstations and am adding it to the NAS, and have an 8-port 10GB switch on the way too.

 

What I'd like advice on is having My Republic switch me to Bridge Mode, in hopes I can stick with PFsense to do any necessary authentication functions. Its already doing NAT for my LAN, so can I just set it to DHCP on the WAN side and leave it to the Nokia (in bridge mode) to continue to negotiate connection with the outside world? Or if more is required to authenticate, can PFsense do it?

 

Obviously I don't want to have to add a router box, as it will be impossible or very expensive to get a 10GB capable one. However I really do need to eliminate the dual-NAT kludge we have been using with UFB, as it conflicts with our remote presence software and is generally a pain, as well as probably slowing everything down.

 

Sorry, I know these are dumb questions, but this is at the very far reaches of my technical wheelhouse. Any input appreciated!

 

Tony

 

 

tonysutorius

34 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #2640066 22-Jan-2021 11:44
FWIW I have been surprised and impressed with the technical support My Republic have been able to bring to bear on this today. 

 

I'm advised that authentication isn't required. Apparently all I need to do is set PFsense to DHCP on the WAN interface, and plug that into the 10GB port of the supplied Nokia router (as all the others are non-functional in Bridge mode). Then simply stand back and assume the position, while I wait half a day or so for Chorus to remotely reconfigure the thing for Bridge mode. 

 

If this really works out to be as painless as this I will be sincerely impressed. Thanks Luke from the HyperFibre support team at MR, impressive service!

 

Tony

 

 

tonysutorius

34 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #2640172 22-Jan-2021 16:13
It works!

 

PFsense needed a bit of convincing to actually switch its WAN interface to DHCP from its previous fixed IP, but once it did, away we went. Thanks again Luke from My Republic for your additional assistance getting this across the line.

 

This setup is pretty sweet gang. A PFsense 10Gb firewall/router... and if you're really desperate, switch... for HyperFibre on My Republic works, and seems entirely practical on relatively modest retired hardware.

 

FWIW, if I hadn't been lucky with stumbling on some cheap copper 10Gb hardware early on I'd have had a go with fibre based NICs and switches; appears that can be done much more cheaply.

 

Tony

 

 

