Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMyRepublicMyrepublic TVNZ Live Stream issues
kymbob

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#281295 9-Feb-2021 14:48
Send private message

I joined Myrepublic nearly two weeks ago from BigPipe to increase my bandwidth without paying too much more.

 

I’m having some strange issues with receiving live streaming from TVNZ

 

From Chrome I receive this error: 

 

 

 

--------------------

 

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser

 

Error Code: MEDIA_ERR_SRC_NOT_SUPPORTED

 

Technical details :

 

The media could not be loaded, either because the server or network failed or because the format is not supported.

 

 

Session ID: 2021-02-09:b3c22c2fff3faee811f264ba Player Element ID: vjs_video_48931

 

 

 

--------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

I get a similar/same errors from IE and Firefox, other Windows devices same error, brand new Panasonic TV will not load TVNZ Live streaming.

 

 

 

If I use my VPN and connect to a NZ server, it does work.

 

Also, If I connect to a browser session from my work network, it does work.

 

I have a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter Lite, I have configured one of the networks to bypass any DNS filters I have configured and I still get the same errors on my network, so i seems to be my internet that’s an issue.

 

 

 

Has anyone else seen these issues? I logged a job with MyRepublic and I saw the problems go away for half a day when someone responded. issues came back though.

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Linux
9145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650420 9-Feb-2021 15:04
Send private message

Sorry not the response you want but Friends do not let friends join ' My Republic '

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
k1w1k1d
1014 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650422 9-Feb-2021 15:11
Send private message

MyRepublic in Christchurch. No problems with TVNZ live on Edge or Firefox. Sorry don't have chrome.

 

 

kymbob

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2650425 9-Feb-2021 15:22
Send private message

Linux:

 

Sorry not the response you want but Friends do not let friends join ' My Republic '

 

 

 

 

Yup, I'm aware of their reputation.

 

I'm keen to know if anyone else is seeing these issues at hand.



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11032 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650435 9-Feb-2021 15:33
Send private message

This is a client side issue. Please try another browser and ensure that you're not using any ad blockers.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi | Tessie
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

yitz
1718 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650448 9-Feb-2021 15:55
Send private message

F12 developer tools will probably point you to what's gone wrong.

 

If I block d1irqd0o6b6kl5.cloudfront.net which is their HTTP Live Streaming CDN I also get that message.

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2650475 9-Feb-2021 16:32
Send private message

kymbob:

 

I joined Myrepublic nearly two weeks ago from BigPipe

 

 

 

 

Found the problem!

 

You left Bigpipe and joined My Republic

kymbob

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2650599 9-Feb-2021 19:13
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

This is a client side issue. Please try another browser and ensure that you're not using any ad blockers.

 

 

 

 

 try another browser apart from the other three ive already tried?

 

 



k1w1k1d
1014 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650666 9-Feb-2021 21:23
Send private message

Unfortunately most on here are so anti MyRepublic that you probably will only get negative comments, rather than constructive help.

 

All I can add to my previous post is that I do use an adblocker(uBlock Origin) without any problems.

 

My daughter uses Chrome on her laptop and has not had problems with TVNZ.

 

 

quickymart
9084 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2650693 9-Feb-2021 22:24
Send private message

If you turn off all ad blockers and try again (with all browsers), what does that do?

ripdog
535 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2654396 11-Feb-2021 08:05
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

This is a client side issue. Please try another browser and ensure that you're not using any ad blockers.

 

 

 

 

Come on Michael, if you're going to reply at least try reading the post. He explicitly mentioned trying multiple browsers, computers and a smart TV.

 

 

 

To OP: See yitz's reply. That will give you a hint as to what is going on. If you need help doing that, feel free to ask.

 

 

 

Also try checking with a different DNS server. Try setting your DNS server to 8.8.8.8 (google) or 1.1.1.1 (cloudflare).

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12028 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2654418 11-Feb-2021 09:17
Send private message

You'll probably find you've got an IP that's assigned to an o/seas system, so TVNZ is geoblocking you.

 

Throw your IP into a Whois tool such as https://www.ultratools.com/tools/ipWhoisLookup 

 

Paste the results here (excluding your IP) 

 

Was another post recently with similar issue.........

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

kymbob

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2654659 11-Feb-2021 14:23
Send private message

ripdog nailed it. thankyou

 

Basically DNS was the issue.

 

I had 1.1.1.1 for Families setup in Pi-hole. 1.1.1.2 and 1.1.1.3

 

I've set them to DNS.Watch and Quad9 now, everything is working perfect.

 

 

 

The next task at hand is to create a segmented network for the kids as I cant block everything on my network now. A bit annoying that tvnz was the only thing I noticed having this issue.

 

My Republic support are not bad, just slow. From my personal experience about the same as the 24 hour lead time that BigPipe had when I was contacting them.

 

 

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12028 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2654667 11-Feb-2021 14:32
Send private message

Ah, yeah you didnt mention you had piHole running :D

 

I had that issue as well with some streaming stuff. SWMBO got annoyed and threatened things if I didnt put things back as they were ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

ripdog
535 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2654919 12-Feb-2021 01:57
Send private message

Hmm, that really is odd. I use cloudflare DNS and I have no issue with TVNZ streams. There's certainly something else going on here, but I suspect it may be above my pay grade :)

 

 

 

Is it possible you were getting routed to a non-nz cloudflare server? Perhaps try a tracert to 1.1.1.1 and see where it goes.

Oblivian
6673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2655033 12-Feb-2021 09:14
Send private message

I've been following this, and going.. 'it sounds awful much like my experience via the web with my PiHole...'

 

But didn't mention it, cause it seemed like OP wouldn't be doing such a thing :P uh-oh! - that's the sort of detail to bring out early ;)

 

PiHoles default blocking blacklist messes with three. And TVNZ. And takes some CDN/Advert redirection checks whitelisting while looking at the active log to get around. My three ondemand still won't work via it for whatever reason.

 

 

 

Not sure why it would have worked prior to an ISP change. But the default blocking definitely can produce what you are experiencing.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 