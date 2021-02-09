I joined Myrepublic nearly two weeks ago from BigPipe to increase my bandwidth without paying too much more.

I’m having some strange issues with receiving live streaming from TVNZ

From Chrome I receive this error:

--------------------

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser

MEDIA_ERR_SRC_NOT_SUPPORTED

Technical details :

The media could not be loaded, either because the server or network failed or because the format is not supported.

2021-02-09:b3c22c2fff3faee811f264bavjs_video_48931

--------------------

I get a similar/same errors from IE and Firefox, other Windows devices same error, brand new Panasonic TV will not load TVNZ Live streaming.

If I use my VPN and connect to a NZ server, it does work.

Also, If I connect to a browser session from my work network, it does work.

I have a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter Lite, I have configured one of the networks to bypass any DNS filters I have configured and I still get the same errors on my network, so i seems to be my internet that’s an issue.

Has anyone else seen these issues? I logged a job with MyRepublic and I saw the problems go away for half a day when someone responded. issues came back though.