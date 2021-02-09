I joined Myrepublic nearly two weeks ago from BigPipe to increase my bandwidth without paying too much more.
I’m having some strange issues with receiving live streaming from TVNZ
From Chrome I receive this error:
--------------------
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser
Error Code: MEDIA_ERR_SRC_NOT_SUPPORTED
Technical details :
The media could not be loaded, either because the server or network failed or because the format is not supported.
Session ID: 2021-02-09:b3c22c2fff3faee811f264ba Player Element ID: vjs_video_48931
--------------------
I get a similar/same errors from IE and Firefox, other Windows devices same error, brand new Panasonic TV will not load TVNZ Live streaming.
If I use my VPN and connect to a NZ server, it does work.
Also, If I connect to a browser session from my work network, it does work.
I have a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter Lite, I have configured one of the networks to bypass any DNS filters I have configured and I still get the same errors on my network, so i seems to be my internet that’s an issue.
Has anyone else seen these issues? I logged a job with MyRepublic and I saw the problems go away for half a day when someone responded. issues came back though.