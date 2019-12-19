Received this email from a Spark today...

We wanted you to be first to know about changes coming to Lightbox. Over the last five years, Lightbox has been proud to bring you some of the world’s biggest TV shows and blockbuster movie rentals.

During this time, customers like you have often told us that you want to see even more great shows on Lightbox. So we’ve been looking for a way to help us bring more great content to the table.

That’s why we’re happy to announce that we’ve reached an agreement for Sky to buy Lightbox, so they can keep bringing you even more great content.

There’s nothing you need to do right now while we’re ironing out all of the details. We’ll be in touch with more about what this means for you next year.

In the meantime, if you’re enjoying Lightbox right now, you can keep doing just that throughout the summer.

Best regards,

The team at Spark