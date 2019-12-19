Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLightboxLightbox sold to Sky


17 posts

Geek


# 261887 19-Dec-2019 20:43
Send private message

Received this email from a Spark today...

 

 

 

We wanted you to be first to know about changes coming to Lightbox. Over the last five years, Lightbox has been proud to bring you some of the world’s biggest TV shows and blockbuster movie rentals.

 

During this time, customers like you have often told us that you want to see even more great shows on Lightbox. So we’ve been looking for a way to help us bring more great content to the table.

 

That’s why we’re happy to announce that we’ve reached an agreement for Sky to buy Lightbox, so they can keep bringing you even more great content.

 

There’s nothing you need to do right now while we’re ironing out all of the details. We’ll be in touch with more about what this means for you next year.

 

In the meantime, if you’re enjoying Lightbox right now, you can keep doing just that throughout the summer.

 

Best regards,
The team at Spark

Create new topic
3978 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2378768 19-Dec-2019 20:46
Send private message

There is already a thread running on this topic.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

3490 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378769 19-Dec-2019 20:46
One person supports this post
Send private message

Already a thread about this...

 

Edit: beaten to the punch!

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.